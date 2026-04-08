At 64, this famous 1980s model talks about the pressure "to stay beautiful"

A leading figure on the catwalks of the 1980s, American model and actress Kim Alexis now speaks out about the pressure surrounding appearance and aging. She shares her perspective on the evolution of beauty standards and self-acceptance with age.

An icon of the 1980s confronted with the demands of youth

In the 1980s, Kim Alexis established herself as one of the leading faces of international fashion. She appeared in Vogue and Cosmopolitan and walked the runway for several major fashion houses, including Gucci and Ralph Lauren. She belonged to a generation of models who left their mark on the industry alongside Christie Brinkley, Janice Dickinson, and Paulina Porizkova.

Discovered in the late 1970s, Kim Alexis also signed a major contract with the cosmetics brand Revlon, helping to boost her visibility in the beauty industry. Today, the former supermodel speaks openly about the expectations women face in an industry where youth is often valued.

"Age is inevitable": a message of acceptance

In a recent statement shared on social media, Kim Alexis asserts that the pressure to stay young is a reality for many women. She also emphasizes the importance of accepting the changes that come with time.

She emphasizes the idea that the perception of beauty evolves with life experience. She highlights the importance of self-confidence and a sense of personal balance, believing that image is not limited to physical appearance. Kim Alexis explains, in particular, that certain age-related transformations, such as menopause or hormonal fluctuations, can impact one's relationship with their body.

A career marked by the demands of the fashion industry

Like other models of her generation, Kim Alexis faced strict standards regarding physical appearance. She explains that she felt pressure from a very young age to conform to the industry's expectations, particularly concerning her figure. She also discusses the challenges related to hypothyroidism, a hormonal disorder that can affect weight and energy levels.

Kim Alexis states that these experiences have contributed to changing her relationship with image and physical performance. She also points out that the fashion industry can sometimes value criteria that are difficult to maintain in the long term, which can encourage some celebrities to gradually withdraw from public life.

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Growing old in an image-centric industry

Kim Alexis believes that female role models are often associated with a frozen image. She suggests that some public figures may feel an implicit pressure to maintain the appearance they had at the beginning of their careers. According to her, aging remains a sensitive topic in image-related industries, even though attitudes are gradually changing. Today, she says she favors an approach focused on overall health and well-being rather than the pursuit of an unchanging appearance.

This discourse is part of a broader evolution.

Kim Alexis's statement is part of a broader trend in which several public figures are addressing the issue of aging and beauty standards. In recent years, many models and actresses have promoted a more inclusive view of age in fashion and the media. Some campaigns now celebrate more diverse profiles, reflecting different stages of life. For Kim Alexis, this evolution could help transform the perception of beauty and reduce the pressure felt by some women.

Now removed from the intense pace of the catwalk, Kim Alexis explains that she places greater importance on personal balance. She emphasizes the idea that confidence can be strengthened with experience. Her story highlights the challenges women face in industries where appearance is paramount, while also underscoring the possibility of redefining beauty standards over time.