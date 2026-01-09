Search here...

Miley Cyrus's scathing response to a photographer

@mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus recently caused a stir at the Palm Springs International Film Festival during an exchange with a photographer. When a photographer shouted "No glasses!", she responded with wit and firmness, reinforcing her reputation as an indomitable diva.

The photographer challenges the superstar

As she posed on the red carpet, Miley Cyrus took out her sunglasses. A photographer immediately shouted, "No, no, no—no glasses!" The singer paused, turned with a mischievous smile, and approached the protester. "You know very well that if you yell, I'll do the exact opposite," she said, looking him straight in the eye. "We've known each other for 20 years! If you tell me not to wear the glasses, I'll put them on right away."

To conclude with a touch of humor, Miley shares her foolproof recipe: "Just say 'I love your glasses!' and I'll take them off right away ." She then returns to pose, glasses firmly in place, to the applause of social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pop Base (@popbase)

20 years of conflictual complicity

This "verbal joust" reveals a long history between Miley Cyrus and the paparazzi. From her Disney beginnings to her trashy metamorphosis, she has maintained a relationship with them based on mutual provocation and underlying respect.

The video has already racked up millions of views. Internet users are praising Miley's queen-like attitude: authority, goofy humor, and total control of the situation. A lesson in pure charisma.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
At 59, this model's appearance is captivating.

