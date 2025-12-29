"Absolutely stunning": Victoria Beckham's blue outfit is generating a lot of buzz on social media

Victoria Beckham recently sparked controversy at the wedding of Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, by wearing a teal dress from her collection. This signature creation has since generated a range of reactions on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), from praise to harsh criticism.

Teal dress, Beckham signature

Fitted at the top, flared at the bottom, and cinched with a draped tie, this stretch jersey piece captivates with its fluidity and impeccable drape. The fabric delicately hugs the body while offering absolute comfort, and its subtle sheen lends it a discreet yet assertive elegance. "The front slit is so flattering and comfortable," explains Victoria Beckham in an Instagram story, teasing her already sold-out collection.

The British designer plays with proportions and volumes to flatter the figure with understated sophistication. Paired with a micro-fur shawl, a shimmering silver clutch, open-toe heels, and diamond jewelry, Victoria Beckham radiated, perfectly embodying the fusion of modern glamour and chic simplicity. Every detail, from the cut to the accessories, seems designed to capture the light, making this outfit a must-have for elegant evenings.

Controversy: "Overshadowing the bride?"

Accompanied by her husband David and their children (Romeo, Harper, and Cruz), Victoria Beckham's arrival did not go unnoticed. Barely out of the car, the designer triggered a flurry of camera flashes… but also an avalanche of criticism. On social media, comments poured in: "She tried to upstage the bride," "Too chic for a wedding," "Austere look." Some internet users criticized her seriousness in front of the cameras, deeming it cold or even haughty; others felt that her minimalist and ultra-sophisticated style stole the show from the bridesmaids, dressed in deliberately softer and contrasting colors.

As is often the case, controversy fuels admiration. Instagram is ablaze with comments like "Absolutely gorgeous," "Winter perfection," and "Divine color," alongside mocking remarks about her "silent expression," which has become almost a signature. The reel, viewed by millions of internet users, confirms one thing: Victoria Beckham has mastered the art of imagery. In a matter of seconds, she transforms a simple appearance into a style statement, turning the event into a veritable catwalk—intentionally or not.

Teal, controversial hit of 2026

Ubiquitous throughout the collection – from structured midday pieces to evening silhouettes – this deep blue with duck-egg undertones marks a strong comeback, despite the controversy it has sparked. Deemed too dark by some, too bold by others, it divides as much as it captivates.

Far from resisting criticism, Victoria Beckham transformed it into a tool for generating desire, orchestrating an unintentional but remarkably effective publicity campaign. The result: teal emerged as a sophisticated alternative to the ubiquitous pastels. A striking shade, designed for those who prefer attitude to discretion.

In short, Victoria Beckham once again confirms her status as a style icon capable of sparking debate. Between admiration and criticism, her teal dress captured everyone's attention, demonstrating that fashion can be both an art form and a means of personal expression.