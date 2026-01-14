Search here...

"A goddess": this singer impresses with her figure on the red carpet

Léa Michel
On the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Lisa, an iconic member of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, once again captivated the world. Draped in a sumptuous creation by Jacquemus, the singer perfectly embodied the spirit of "dark," a blend of boldness, grace, and modernity.

A vision of style: the audacity of Jacquemus

For this year's Golden Globes, Lisa chose a dress from Jacquemus' Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The French designer created a silhouette for her that was both mysterious and fluid: a delicately draped, sheer bodice, batwing sleeves, and panels of fabric with a vaporous movement. This interplay between structure and lightness gave the outfit a sculptural allure.

"Dark elegance", a mastered aesthetic

Lisa's look perfectly embodies the "dark elegance" trend that has dominated fashion for the past two seasons. This style, inspired by a reimagined Victorian elegance, blends diaphanous fabrics, graceful lines, and theatrical details. Flowing sleeves and cascading fringe add a dramatic dimension, while the dark hues beautifully complement the singer's complexion.

A simple beauty, a symbol of confidence

On the beauty front, Lisa opted for refined simplicity: naturally loose hair, sculpted eyebrows, defined eyes, and glossy lips. Her dark pearl necklace completed the look, creating the illusion of a high neckline that enhanced the regal air of the ensemble. More than just a fashion statement, it was a demonstration of confidence and elegance that cemented Lisa's status as a true red carpet goddess.

In an instant, Lisa redefined the essence of modern fashion. Through this Jacquemus silhouette, the Blackpink star proves she has mastered the art of combining power, subtlety, and mystery. The 2026 Golden Globes will be remembered as the moment the singer transformed the red carpet into a haute couture stage—and cemented her status as a global style icon.

