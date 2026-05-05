Beyoncé makes a spectacular comeback with a diamond "skeleton dress".

Ten years of absence from the Met Gala, and a return that was worth all the wait. On the night of May 4th to 5th, Beyoncé ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a skeleton dress entirely encrusted with diamonds that immediately captivated the internet.

A return after ten years of absence

Beyoncé had been absent from the Met Gala red carpet for a decade. Her return in 2026—as co-chair of the evening alongside Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman, American tennis player Venus Williams, and former editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour—was one of the most anticipated moments of the night. She arrived with Jay-Z and their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who, sporting trendy sunglasses, has clearly inherited her mother's cool demeanor.

The "Costume Art" theme of this 2026 edition—exploring fashion as an art form through the museum's collections—was designed to question the relationship between clothing and the human body. Beyoncé, who throughout her career has made costume a powerful narrative tool—from the "Lemonade" outfits to the bodysuits of the "Renaissance Tour" and the country looks of "Cowboy Carter"—needed no explanation. The diamond skeleton dress was the perfect answer.

Olivier Rousteing's "skeleton dress" in diamonds

The dress was designed by Olivier Rousteing, the former creative director of Balmain. A sculptural creation with a skeletal structure—a network of diamonds and crystals arranged to evoke the bones and joints of a skeleton, covering a transparent fabric base. The piece was completed by a fitted bodice, a full skirt, and a sumptuous train of cream and powder-blue feathers.

The solar crown and the jewelry

A matching headpiece—a diamond sunburst crown—completed the look, accompanied by a sculpted diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her hair was styled in golden blonde curls, and her makeup, by Rokael Lizama, featured soft eyeshadow, a powdery pink blush, and a glossy nude lip—an ethereal beauty that didn't seek to compete with the dress, but rather to complement it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

"Celebrate what God has given you"

When asked by Vogue about the meaning of her outfit, Beyoncé responded simply: "It's about celebrating what God has given you." She also paid tribute to her designer: "He's someone who has been so loyal to me, with whom I've created so many incredible iconic looks. It's really about representing him."

Blue Ivy on the red carpet: a historic moment

At the top of the steps, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy took the time to pose together for a family photo. It was the first time 14-year-old Blue Ivy had officially accompanied her mother on the Met Gala red carpet. Visibly moved, Beyoncé said, "It's incredible to be able to share this with her."

Ten years of absence, a diamond skeleton dress, a solar crown and her daughter Blue Ivy by her side - Beyoncé didn't need to make a speech to mark the 2026 Met Gala. She just needed to walk the red carpet.