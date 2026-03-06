At 67, Jamie Lee Curtis turns heads in an elegant black dress

Jamie Lee Curtis once again proved her mastery of the red carpet, opting for a simple yet flattering black dress. For the New York premiere of the series "Scarpetta," the American actress, producer, and director appeared in a trendy and assertive outfit that immediately captivated the cameras.

A black dress that is as simple as it is flattering

For the evening, Jamie Lee Curtis wore a figure-hugging black dress with a bodycon cut that accentuated her poise and confidence. The ruching at the hips emphasized her silhouette, while the long, mermaid-style skirt, extended with a subtle train, added a touch of classic sophistication. With its long sleeves, the dress struck the perfect balance between Hollywood glamour and timeless elegance.

Accessories chosen to assert her charisma

Never lacking in confidence, Jamie Lee Curtis accessorized her outfit with a striking pendant necklace, earrings, sunglasses, and a small black shrug draped over her shoulders. On Instagram, she humorously dubbed herself "head bitch in charge" before heading out for the premiere, a nod to her outspoken nature and her unapologetic embrace of her age and style. On the red carpet, arm in arm with her co-star, Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman, she radiated a camaraderie and presence that rival those of the younger generation.

A star who is redefining elegance at 67

In "Scarpetta," streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Nicole Kidman plays medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, while Jamie Lee Curtis portrays her sister, Dorothy Farinelli. That evening, at the New York premiere of the series, it was Jamie who reminded everyone that maturity can be synonymous with boldness. At 67, she proves that black, far from being boring, becomes a style statement when it perfectly complements the figure.

With this sculpting black dress and her confident attitude, Jamie Lee Curtis once again challenges age-related stereotypes on the red carpet. Combining humor, self-assurance, and understated elegance, the actress proves that at 67, one can still pull off one of the season's most striking looks in a black bodycon.