Model Bella Hadid highlights her eyes with minimalist makeup

Léa Michel
@bellahadid / Instagram

In the first photo of the Instagram carousel, model Bella Hadid appears in a selfie bathed in natural light. The ray of sunlight subtly highlights her light eyes, accentuated by minimalist makeup that emphasizes a delicately defined gaze. This aesthetic choice reflects a current trend: a clean beauty look that highlights features "without overdoing it."

The polka dot top, a particularly trendy fashion item

With sculpted brows, luminous skin, and beige lips, Bella Hadid adopts a natural approach that highlights her features without any visible artifice. This type of makeup, often associated with the "no-makeup makeup" movement, continues to appeal for its ability to enhance without transforming.

In this selfie, Bella Hadid is also wearing a polka dot top, a classic pattern that has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent seasons. Timeless, the polka dot is part of a revamped retro trend, regularly seen on the runways and in street style. Paired with a casual denim jacket, this stylistic choice creates a balance between elegance and simplicity. This mix of contemporary basics and vintage inspirations helps reinforce the image of an accessible yet sophisticated look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

A post widely praised by internet users

In the other photos in the carousel, Bella Hadid shared pictures with horses, illustrating a more personal side of her visual style. The post quickly garnered numerous positive reactions. Many internet users expressed their admiration for the model, praising both her naturalness and elegance. The comments particularly highlighted the simplicity of her makeup and the overall harmony of the images.

This enthusiastic reception confirms Bella Hadid's influence in the fashion and beauty worlds, where each of her appearances generates significant interest. With minimalist makeup and a look punctuated by a trendy polka-dot top, Bella Hadid reaffirms her attention to detail and her influence in the fashion world. Between her natural aesthetic and coherent visual universe, she continues to inspire a wide audience, captivated by her style that is both simple and sophisticated.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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