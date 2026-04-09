In a playful selfie, Hailey and Justin Bieber charm internet users

Léa Michel
@haileybieber / Instagram

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into intimate moments with her husband, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. In the pictures, the couple appears relaxed and smiling, capturing an intimate and spontaneous atmosphere that quickly charmed internet users.

A tender selfie that attracts attention

The carousel format allows for the discovery of several images taken in a frequently relaxed setting, reinforcing the impression of authenticity. Hailey and Justin Bieber display a natural closeness, illustrating a couple marked by their strong bond. In the photos, Hailey and Justin Bieber pose embracing, sharing a tender moment.

Both are sporting eye patches and small decorative stickers, adding a playful touch to the overall look. This detail contributes to a modern yet relaxed aesthetic, characteristic of the lifestyle content so popular on social media. This type of post reflects a trend where celebrities share more personal moments with their followers.

Internet users charmed by their couple

Reactions quickly multiplied under the post. Many internet users expressed their enthusiasm for the images, calling Hailey and Justin Bieber "couple goals." Other comments highlighted their close bond, with messages expressing admiration for the connection they seem to share. These interactions demonstrate the public's continued interest in the couple's posts, whose joint appearances regularly generate strong engagement.

Through this carousel, Hailey and Justin Bieber once again illustrate their close bond, captivating many internet users with their naturalness. These images confirm the public's interest in content highlighting moments of complicity, which have become essential on social media.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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