By the water's edge, American model Kelsey Calemine is reviving the crochet trend

Julia P.
@fatherkels / Instagram

American model Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) shared a new photo that quickly garnered attention from her Instagram followers. Seated by the water, she poses in a sunny setting that showcases a minimalist aesthetic, perfectly suited to the season.

Crochet, a material that could define the season

Lying on a wooden dock, Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) wears a beige crochet ensemble, a material that immediately evokes summer and holidays. Paired with sunglasses, this style choice creates a look that is both natural and sophisticated.

Crochet, a staple in recent seasons, continues to establish itself as a key material as soon as the warmer weather arrives. Prized for its handcrafted look and lightweight texture, it appeals with its balance between retro style and modernity. The crochet piece worn by Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) perfectly illustrates this trend, with a clean cut that flatters the figure while maintaining an elegant look. This type of garment could become a summer wardrobe essential, both on social media and in fashion collections.

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A post shared by kelsey (@fatherkels)

A widely commented-on publication

The photo quickly garnered numerous positive reactions. Internet users praised "this luminous look," highlighting the aesthetic of the crochet and the summery feel of the image. Among the comments left under the post, some already mentioned "future fashion inspiration for the season": "So elegant," wrote one user. "The crochet is incredible," another commented. Others emphasized the summery vibe of the photo: "A perfect look for summer," commented one person.

Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) regularly causes a sensation with her beach photos, where her summery style draws all eyes. With bright looks, flowing silhouettes, and carefully chosen details, she perfectly embodies the spirit of summer. Her often sun-drenched snapshots captivate with their natural elegance and effortlessly chic vibe, confirming her status as an essential icon of summer inspiration.

Between its idyllic setting and sophisticated style, this post by Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) confirms the growing interest in natural materials and simple silhouettes, particularly popular as summer approaches. With this crocheted look by the water, she offers a fashion inspiration that could become a summer staple.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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