"Office siren": singer Dua Lipa's fashion gamble intrigues as much as it seduces

Between her travels, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa always knows how to showcase her style. Recently in Warsaw, she opted for an "office siren" look with a pink silk Gucci blazer worn over a black bralette.

The “office siren” look, Dua Lipa version

Shared on her Instagram account, the photo carousel shows Dua Lipa in a pale pink Gucci blazer with pointed lapels and a glossy finish, buttoned at the waist, revealing a black bralette underneath. The outfit was completed with high-waisted black trousers, several gold rings including a snake-shaped one and her engagement ring, as well as a soft black leather shoulder bag. A way of subverting the professional wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Warsaw, a stop on a long season of travel

This Polish trip is part of what appears to be a veritable "travel era" for Dua Lipa. Just a few weeks earlier, she was on safari in South Africa, visiting Kruger and Sabi Sands National Parks. In April, she was also spotted in Palermo, Sicily, where, according to Condé Nast Traveler, she was preparing for her wedding to fiancé Callum Turner at Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte hotel. The engagement had been confirmed for June 2025.

With this expertly crafted "office siren" look, Dua Lipa once again confirms her talent for transforming every appearance into a highly anticipated fashion moment. She establishes a narrative style where each outfit tells a new story of her current era. One thing is certain: wherever she goes, all eyes are on her.