"A beauty": in the rain, this former Miss Universe shows off her figure on the beach

Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere recently shared a video that particularly caught the attention of her fans on Instagram. Filmed on a beach at sunset, the young woman appears running and dancing in the rain, in an atmosphere that is both natural and luminous.

A spontaneous moment that appeals to internet users

Bathed in a gentle, summery atmosphere, the video showcases a spontaneous attitude, consistent with the lifestyle content regularly published by Iris Mittenaere. Set against a golden sky and the sea in the background, the scene evokes a moment of freedom that quickly garnered numerous positive reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Mittenaere (@irismittenaere)

Very enthusiastic comments

In the comments, internet users widely praised the post. Several subscribers expressed their admiration for the energy emanating from the video, some writing "a beauty" , while others highlighted a "magnificent and vibrant" personality.

These reactions highlight the enthusiasm generated by this type of content, appreciated for its naturalness and luminous aesthetic. Many comments also mention the inspiring atmosphere of the captured moment, between light rain and sunset.

A publication that fits within her lifestyle universe

Accustomed to sharing travel moments and spontaneous glimpses into her life, Iris Mittenaere regularly offers content that highlights a positive outlook on everyday life. This new video continues in this vein, blending natural scenery with a showcase of a dynamic lifestyle.

Blending natural aesthetics and spontaneity, this type of content continues to appeal to a wide audience. With this video filmed in the rain, Iris Mittenaere once again confirms her ability to captivate her audience with images that are both simple and inspiring.