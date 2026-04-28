This leather dress worn by actress Kerry Washington hides an unexpected detail

Fabienne Ba.
@kerrywashington / Instagram

American actress, producer, and director Kerry Washington sported one of her most striking looks at Apple TV's FYC event for her series "Imperfect Women" on April 25, 2026, in California. The floral detail certainly turned heads.

White flowers that seemed to float

Kerry Washington chose a long dress from Erdem's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, made of structured, ruched black leather. It was the contrast between the leather and the white floral appliqués that immediately caught the eye. These three-dimensional elements, seemingly detached from the dress, added a romantic and almost surreal dimension to a material usually associated with edginess. A chunky black choker completed the ensemble, also adorned with a white flower on the side—extending the dress's motif into the accessories.

To avoid overwhelming the overall look, Kerry Washington opted for rosy makeup with smoky eyes and her hair pulled back in a sleek, low bun. A precise balance between sophistication and intensity, true to the actress's signature style on the red carpet.

"Imperfect Women", the series that occupies her all spring

"Imperfect Women" follows the repercussions of a wealthy woman's murder and the dark secrets her friends uncover about her life. The series stars American actress Kerry Washington, American actress Kate Mara, British-American actress Elisabeth Moss, and Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman. Kerry Washington plays Eleanor, a morally ambiguous character—and she has clearly chosen to extend this complexity to her wardrobe choices for promotional events.

An actress who turns every promotion into a fashion moment

Since the start of the promotional campaign for the series "Imperfect Women," Kerry Washington has been showcasing a series of striking looks: a Zuhair Murad lace silhouette for the first, built around a boudoir-inspired corset and wide-legged trousers entirely in black lace, and now this Erdem dress with its dangling flowers. Two different worlds, one same mastery of contrast.

With this appearance, Kerry Washington once again confirms her impeccable sense of style and her ability to transform every promotional appearance into a fashion moment. One thing is certain: the "Imperfect Women" tour will continue to inspire us.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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