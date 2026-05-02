Model Kaia Gerber revives the leather blazer with an unexpected detail

We thought the leather blazer had been seen in every possible way. Yet, American model and actress Kaia Gerber recently gave it a whole new lease on life by pairing it with a simple black lace bralette. A combination that quickly turned heads.

Photos taken by her hairdresser

Kaia Gerber's hairstylist, Kiley Fitzgerald, posted the photos on Instagram with the simple caption "Kaia 🖤" . The shots, taken outside of any official promotional context, in a relaxed, on-set atmosphere, lend them an immediate authenticity. The photos show the American model and actress in a monochromatic black look built around a layered leather blazer and lace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

A leather blazer and lace: an unexpected duo

Kaia Gerber wore a short leather blazer with scalloped lapels, layered over a delicate black lace bralette, which she paired with matching wide-leg jeans. The entirely monochromatic ensemble played on the balance between edgy and romantic—the leather providing structure and strength, the lace adding lightness. A small gold heart-shaped pendant discreetly completed the look.

Kiley Fitzgerald styled Kaia Gerber's hair in a voluminous blowout with a side part, while makeup artist Shelby Smith created a luminous complexion, light eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and a mauve lip. The beauty look never competed with the outfit, allowing the leather and lace contrast to take center stage.

A look on the sidelines of the promotion of “Mother Mary”

These photos were published while Kaia Gerber was actively preparing for the release of her film "Mother Mary," a psychological thriller in which she stars alongside American actress Anne Hathaway, British actress Michaela Coel, and American actress Hunter Schafer. This context gives the look an "extra" dimension: between two serious projects, a spontaneous photoshoot captured by a close collaborator.

In short, Kaia Gerber didn't need a red carpet to create one of her most talked-about looks of the month. The leather blazer is given a new lease on life here: it not only structures a silhouette, but also creates a dialogue with what it layers on top. And that dialogue is undeniably successful.