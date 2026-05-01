Actress Bella Thorne's "daring" leather look is causing a stir

Fabienne Ba.
@bellathorne / Instagram

American actress and model Bella Thorne recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing red leather pants, the detail of which immediately triggered an avalanche of reactions.

Red leather pants

This is the centerpiece of the post: a pair of bright red leather pants whose front cutout immediately draws the eye. Seamlessly integrated into the garment, it visually creates the effect of underwear directly on the pants, subverting the classic codes of this iconic piece. More than just a detail, this finish transforms a staple of rock aesthetics into a decidedly avant-garde statement.

The photograph is deliberately framed on the trousers, revealing nothing else of the body or face of the American actress and model Bella Thorne. This choice reinforces the enigmatic dimension of the image while focusing the viewer's attention entirely on the garment's unique cut. The absence of context becomes a visual deliberate choice: the less the image shows, the more the garment stands out.

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A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Fans instantly won over

The comments came pouring in. "You are literally the queen," wrote one follower. "You can wear any color and totally make it your own, @bellathorne," added another. These reactions reflect Bella Thorne's ability to turn every post into a major event.

Beyond the enthusiasm, whether positive or critical, these reactions also reveal something broader about how women's bodies and looks are systematically commented on social media. In reality, this type of self-presentation stems primarily from a personal choice: Bella Thorne dresses as she pleases and shares what she wants, without necessarily seeking external approval. Judgments, whether praise or criticism, often become an added layer to an approach that, fundamentally, is independent of them.

Red leather, the color and material of the moment

This look reflects a dual trend for spring 2026: the return of leather as a key material for all seasons, and the dominance of red in wardrobes. Celebrities like American actress Anne Hathaway, American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, and American singer Lizzo have each incorporated red into their recent looks—in very different styles, but with the same conviction that it's the color to be seen this year.

In short, Bella Thorne didn't need much to create a buzz. That's often how the most effective looks work: by making a single bold choice and sticking to it.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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