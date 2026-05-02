Actress Brooke Shields and her daughter adopt the same look and cause a sensation

American actress and model Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan apparently don't need a shared stylist to create a memorable fashion duo. In late April 2026, the two women were photographed in matching little black dresses on the streets of New York, and their striking resemblance immediately went viral.

Filming in the streets of Manhattan

It was during the filming of the series "Next Gen NYC" that Brooke Shields and her 22-year-old daughter, Rowan Henchy, were photographed in the streets of New York, both wearing little black sleeveless dresses. The series follows a group of young New York heirs, many of whom are children of stars from "Real Housewives" (an American reality television show). Brooke Shields is expected to appear alongside American television personality Teresa Giudice, actress and television personality Kandi Burruss, and American reality television personality and businesswoman Meredith Marks in a dinner scene with their daughters, one of the most anticipated crossovers in the franchise.

Two black dresses, two styles

The two women—Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan—both wore the same basic piece, the little black sleeveless dress, but each in her own version. Rowan's dress reached her ankles with a peplum trim and numerous silver studs, accessorized with a gold bracelet, a matching watch, and patent leather heels. Brooke Shields opted for a straight-cut leather version, worn with suede mules. Same DNA, distinct personalities: a dynamic that perfectly illustrates their close bond.

The resemblance that's causing a stir

What garnered as much attention as the outfits was the striking resemblance between mother and daughter. Same figure, same way of carrying themselves, the photos immediately circulated with the same comment: "hard to tell them apart at first glance." The two women also share matching tattoos: a ladybug, a reference to Rowan's childhood nickname, "Little Bug," and the phrase "and to a party" inked on their forearms. A connection that clearly extends far beyond the wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

Rowan Henchy, from campus to "Next Gen NYC"

A graduate of Wake Forest University with a degree in broadcast journalism last May, Rowan boasts 108,000 followers on TikTok and has already walked several red carpets alongside her mother—including the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner and the Women of the Year Awards. She has also spoken publicly about living with type 1 diabetes, using her platform for health advocacy. Her participation in the "Next Gen NYC" series marks a new step in her growing visibility.

Brooke Shields, an intergenerational icon

Brooke Shields continues to command the media spotlight with effortless grace. A former Calvin Klein muse, actress, author, and now producer, she accompanies her daughter's television debut with the same lightheartedness she displays in her own outfits. This coordinated mother-daughter duo strolling the streets of New York perfectly encapsulates what she represents: a natural, effortless, and stylish transmission of values.

Two little black dresses, a striking resemblance and obvious complicity: Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy have thus created one of the most remarkable mother-daughter looks of April 2026. And we have a feeling that this is only the beginning.