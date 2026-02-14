At 58, Pamela Anderson returns to blonde hair with a "vintage blow-dry"

Pamela Anderson recently turned heads at New York Fashion Week. Seated front row at Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show, the Canadian-American actress and model confirmed her status as a timeless icon.

The big comeback of blonde… and volume

Dressed in a gray shirt, an off-white pleated skirt, and a long beige coat, Pamela Anderson opted for a clean and elegant silhouette, true to the minimalist aesthetic she has championed for several seasons. It was her hairstyle, however, that truly captured attention. After recently surprising everyone with a red hair interlude, Pamela Anderson has returned to her signature luminous blonde, which has become one of her trademarks over the years.

This time, she pairs it with a decidedly vintage blowout. Generous volume, lengths styled into large, airy curls, soft movement, and a slightly tousled effect: the hairstyle evokes the aesthetic of the 80s, while remaining modern. The detail that structures the whole look? A subtly tapered curtain fringe that frames the eyes and adds a touch of character. This blowout, far from being stiff, plays on lightness and movement, creating a balance between sophistication and naturalness.

Unadorned beauty

While her hairstyle has a distinctly retro feel, her makeup remains true to the minimalist aesthetic the actress has adopted in recent years. Pamela Anderson favors a "nothing-but-nothing" complexion, focusing more on skincare than coverage. She regularly advocates a skin-centric approach, asserting that a skincare routine is more important than accumulating cosmetic products. Serums, creams, and balms make up the core of her makeup routine, in a spirit of enhancing rather than transforming.

The Canadian-American actress and model continues to redefine her image. Far from her heavily made-up 90s aesthetic, she now embraces a more refined style, without sacrificing elegance. This vintage blowout perfectly embodies this evolution: a nod to the past, confidently reinterpreted.

By blending retro volume with contemporary minimalism, Pamela Anderson proves that it's possible to revisit the codes of an era without succumbing to nostalgia. It's a way of reminding us that style itself is timeless—it transforms, adapts, and reinvents itself.