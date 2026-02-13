"I thought women would hate me": the unexpected confession of a rising star actress

Margaret Qualley has been racking up projects and establishing herself as one of the most prominent figures of her generation. Behind this rapid rise, the American actress and model admits to having gone through periods of profound self-doubt, particularly in her early days. In a lengthy interview recently given to Vanity Fair , she candidly discusses the fears that plagued her when she began working in the film industry at a very young age.

An early start in an intimidating world

The daughter of American actress and model Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley grew up surrounded by Hollywood. She made her film debut before she was even 20. Her first significant role on the big screen came in 2013 in "Palo Alto," directed by Gia Coppola. She recalls feeling overwhelmed: working early, learning fast, and understanding the unwritten rules of a high-profile industry.

Despite being surrounded by people familiar with the film industry, she says she felt "a kind of vulnerability." The attention focused on her image, appearance, and personality led her to protect herself. It was only later, with experience, that she explains she began to regain control of her career path and artistic identity.

A powerful confession, tinged with fear

Throughout the interview, Margaret Qualley put precise words to what she was feeling at the time: "I thought that if I was fully myself, women would hate me and men would hurt me," she confided. This statement sheds light on her state of mind at the time. According to her, this fear led her to suppress certain aspects of her personality, particularly anything related to her femininity.

She explains that she once felt "that fully asserting herself carried a risk," whether in terms of judgment or safety. Today, she says she has evolved. "Now that I have more control over my life, I can draw more freely on sensuality and femininity," she explains in the same interview. A way of affirming that, with time, confidence has grown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Margaret Qualley (@isimostar)

A career in full acceleration

Since her debut, Margaret Qualley has taken on numerous roles. She gained widespread recognition in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and later in "The Substance." Today, she boasts dozens of credits in film, television, and music videos. She readily admits that this demanding pace can be "difficult to maintain."

In the interview, she admits to being "very competitive" with herself and "sometimes taking on too many projects at once." She even mentions choices that she would, in hindsight, call "mistakes"—not because they were bad, but because she wouldn't make them again today.

Reclaiming one's image

Beyond the projects, it is above all the personal journey that stands out in this interview. Margaret Qualley speaks of the importance of having gained confidence, particularly thanks to those around her, including her husband, the musician Jack Antonoff, whom she married in 2023. She explains that she now "feels freer to explore all facets of her personality."

Her story sheds light on a reality that is often overlooked: starting young in a highly publicized industry can generate deep-seated fears. By sharing these feelings, the actress is not seeking to create controversy, but rather to explain her career path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Margaret Qualley (@isimostar)

Today, as her career continues to flourish, Margaret Qualley seems to have found a more solid balance between professional ambition and personal self-affirmation. Her admission, far from damaging her image, instead underscores the complexity of a path built step by step—between initial vulnerability and regained confidence.