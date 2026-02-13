Search here...

Targeted by threats, this successful singer is taking "strict measures"

Léa Michel
@dlwlrma/Instagram

South Korean K-pop singer, actress, and television presenter IU (Lee Ji-eun) has been facing a wave of online harassment and personal threats for several months. In response to these attacks, her agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced the implementation of "rigorous legal measures against those responsible for defamatory messages, malicious rumors, and threatening behavior" targeting the artist and her family.

A major legal operation against defamation

According to the agency's statement , IU filed 96 criminal and civil lawsuits in 2025 through the Shinwon law firm. These lawsuits target internet users who posted offensive remarks, false information, or defamatory content on platforms such as Naver, Theqoo, DC Inside, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Several court decisions have already been handed down:

  • Seven fines were issued to offenders.
  • An individual was fined 5 million won (about $3,700) for spreading false espionage rumors.
  • Another had to pay 30 million won (nearly $22,000) for spreading false accusations of plagiarism.
  • A third man received a 10-month suspended prison sentence for 2 years for repeatedly spreading false information and hateful comments.

Physical threats that do not go unpunished

Beyond the cyberattacks, EDAM Entertainment revealed that several people attempted to approach IU or her family at their homes, and even near the agency's offices. Some also made threats or demanded money. These individuals were apprehended by the police, and the investigations are ongoing. The agency is taking a firm stance: "We will take firm legal action, without any leniency, against any act that threatens the safety of our artist," reads the official statement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

Constant vigilance against malicious behavior

EDAM also stated that it continuously monitors social media, forums, and music platforms to identify new malicious content. Complaints have already been filed against "cyber wrecker" YouTube channels, meaning those specializing in spreading sensational rumors. The agency has even initiated legal proceedings abroad, particularly in the United States, to obtain the identities of users involved on international platforms such as Threads.

Faced with the rise in online harassment and threats, IU exemplifies the growing resolve of artists against cyberviolence. By taking numerous legal actions, she hopes not only to protect her safety and that of her loved ones, but also to send a clear message: acts of defamation and harassment, whether digital or physical, will no longer go unpunished.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In the spotlight, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau displayed a beautiful rapport.
Article suivant
"Still as beautiful as ever": at 55, Claudia Schiffer causes a sensation with a "natural" look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Still as beautiful as ever": at 55, Claudia Schiffer causes a sensation with a "natural" look

Former 1990s runway icon Claudia Schiffer continues to fascinate. On social media, her recent photos captivate with their...

In the spotlight, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau displayed a beautiful rapport.

In the spotlight and on social media, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

In Paris, Paris Hilton celebrates couture in a touching video

While in Paris, Paris Hilton lent her image to a new fashion campaign that pays homage to French...

By the sea, Elizabeth Hurley makes a splash in a beachy look

Elizabeth Hurley, the actress known for the film "Austin Powers," recently shared a photo on Instagram where she...

"A source of pride": Angelina Jolie proudly discusses her scars after her preventative mastectomy

Angelina Jolie recently spoke with great candor about the scars left by her preventative cancer surgery. For the...

Emma Stone reinvents the classic blazer with an ultra-chic touch

Known for her impeccable style choices, Emma Stone has once again proven her mastery of the art of...

© 2025 The Body Optimist