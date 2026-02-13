Targeted by threats, this successful singer is taking "strict measures"

South Korean K-pop singer, actress, and television presenter IU (Lee Ji-eun) has been facing a wave of online harassment and personal threats for several months. In response to these attacks, her agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced the implementation of "rigorous legal measures against those responsible for defamatory messages, malicious rumors, and threatening behavior" targeting the artist and her family.

A major legal operation against defamation

According to the agency's statement , IU filed 96 criminal and civil lawsuits in 2025 through the Shinwon law firm. These lawsuits target internet users who posted offensive remarks, false information, or defamatory content on platforms such as Naver, Theqoo, DC Inside, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Several court decisions have already been handed down:

Seven fines were issued to offenders.

An individual was fined 5 million won (about $3,700) for spreading false espionage rumors.

Another had to pay 30 million won (nearly $22,000) for spreading false accusations of plagiarism.

A third man received a 10-month suspended prison sentence for 2 years for repeatedly spreading false information and hateful comments.

Physical threats that do not go unpunished

Beyond the cyberattacks, EDAM Entertainment revealed that several people attempted to approach IU or her family at their homes, and even near the agency's offices. Some also made threats or demanded money. These individuals were apprehended by the police, and the investigations are ongoing. The agency is taking a firm stance: "We will take firm legal action, without any leniency, against any act that threatens the safety of our artist," reads the official statement.

Constant vigilance against malicious behavior

EDAM also stated that it continuously monitors social media, forums, and music platforms to identify new malicious content. Complaints have already been filed against "cyber wrecker" YouTube channels, meaning those specializing in spreading sensational rumors. The agency has even initiated legal proceedings abroad, particularly in the United States, to obtain the identities of users involved on international platforms such as Threads.

Faced with the rise in online harassment and threats, IU exemplifies the growing resolve of artists against cyberviolence. By taking numerous legal actions, she hopes not only to protect her safety and that of her loved ones, but also to send a clear message: acts of defamation and harassment, whether digital or physical, will no longer go unpunished.