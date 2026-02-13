Search here...

At 65, this "Dirty Dancing" star is radiant on the beach

Jennifer Grey continues to charm with her naturalness and energy. The unforgettable Baby Houseman from the cult film Dirty Dancing recently shared a series of photos taken during a beach vacation with friends.

A timeless look

In the first photo, Jennifer Grey poses kneeling on a pink towel, wearing a black bikini and matching sunglasses. Her hair is loose and wavy, and she appears relaxed facing the ocean. In the caption, the actress mentions a "long-awaited girls' trip" and tags her longtime friend, American actress Tracy Pollan. The two women display a joyful camaraderie.

A second photo shows the two friends together for a selfie, clearly delighted to share this moment. In another image, Jennifer Grey walks confidently in shallow water, this time in a swimsuit. Finally, a photo taken from below shows her radiant against a rocky backdrop.

Internet users were won over.

The comments section is overflowing with compliments. "Gorgeous," writes one user. "You look amazing," another adds. One fan playfully references the film's iconic line, "You don't put Baby on a towel," humorously twisting a signature phrase from "Dirty Dancing."

Nearly 40 years after the release of the film that launched her to stardom, Jennifer Grey continues to embody a free-spirited woman. Without excessive staging, these photographs celebrate friendship, self-confidence, and the joy of being completely oneself.

In short, by sharing these vacation moments, Jennifer Grey offers an inspiring image of a fulfilled woman, true to herself. Proof that radiance doesn't come from youth or standards, but from authenticity and the beauty of every body that evolves and asserts itself over time.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
"I thought women would hate me": the unexpected confession of a rising star actress

