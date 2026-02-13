Search here...

In the spotlight, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau displayed a beautiful rapport.

Fabienne Ba.
In the spotlight and on social media, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are no longer going unnoticed. Their recent appearances on Instagram have reignited attention around their relationship, marked by a very public and open display of closeness.

A story to be officially announced in the fall of 2025

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship official in October 2025, during a trip to Paris organized for the artist's birthday. While this announcement came as a surprise, rumors had been circulating since the previous summer. In July 2025, photos published by several media outlets showed the two celebrities sharing a dinner in Montreal. At the time, neither the singer's nor the politician's entourage commented on the images. Since then, their public appearances together have increased, dispelling any doubts about the nature of their relationship.

Notable public appearances

Over the months, the couple has been spotted on various trips, notably to Japan and Switzerland. These outings, both official and more private, have contributed to establishing the image of a close-knit duo, comfortable in front of photographers. On February 10th, Katy Perry shared several photos of them together on her Instagram account.

In one of the photos, they appear smiling, clearly on vacation in the mountains. In another, they pose during a romantic dinner. Without making any grand pronouncements, the singer chose to let the images speak for themselves. Accustomed to sharing snippets of her daily life with her followers, the "Firework" singer reveals a more intimate side of her personal life here, while maintaining a certain discretion regarding the details.

A blended family characterized by discretion

In the same post, Katy Perry also shared a moment spent with her daughter, Daisy Dove, born in August 2020 to her and actor Orlando Bloom. The singer is careful never to show her child's face, a choice consistent with her desire to protect her family's privacy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separated in 2025 after nine years together. Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, is the father of three children—Xavier (born in 2007), Ella-Grace (born in 2009), and Hadrien (born in 2014)—from his marriage to Sophie Grégoire. The couple announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. This shared experience of being separated parents seems to be a point of mutual understanding. Without going into the details of their family arrangements, both celebrities demonstrate a desire to balance their professional commitments and private lives.

A complicity that provokes reactions

The relationship between an international pop star and a (former) head of government naturally attracts attention. Every appearance is scrutinized, every photo commented on. On social media, reactions range from surprise to enthusiasm. Some applaud this unexpected union, while others question the compatibility of two worlds as different as the international music scene and Canadian politics. Regardless, the images shared in recent weeks attest to a genuine connection: exchanged glances, spontaneous smiles, intimate moments.

Ultimately, by appearing side-by-side at public events and through a few carefully chosen posts, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are gradually establishing the image of a close-knit duo. Balancing high-profile careers and family responsibilities, the two celebrities are proceeding cautiously, while still allowing a genuine closeness to shine through.

