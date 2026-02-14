"I'd like to delete everything": With 40 million followers, Madison Beer warns about the pressure of social media

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer is one of the most followed artists of her generation. With over 40 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on TikTok, she enjoys a level of visibility that many would envy. However, this constant exposure comes at a price.

A "really bad" relationship with social media

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the singer of "Make You Mine" confessed to having a "really bad" relationship with social media. "I feel constantly anxious and I often want to delete all my accounts," she explained. She described "a constant tug-of-war": on one hand, messages of support from emotional, sometimes tearful, fans telling her how much her music means to them; on the other, malicious videos or posts that target her directly. "The reality is that I'll always see a hateful video or a nasty tweet," she summarized.

"I should be worried about seeing a nasty video of myself."

Madison Beer highlights "a feeling of injustice." According to her, most young women her age can browse TikTok without any particular fear. For her, the experience is different: "I have to sit there knowing I might stumble upon a nasty video about me." She explains that, even if it might seem trivial compared to other difficulties, this daily pressure remains exhausting. The fear of discovering a harsh critique or humiliating content transforms a simple moment of relaxation into a source of anxiety.

The artist goes further, stating that the intensive use of digital platforms seems "unnatural" to her. "We have the impression of always performing," she explains, as if everyone were constantly presenting a carefully staged portfolio.

A past marked by cyberbullying

This isn't the first time the singer has spoken about the impact of social media on her mental health. In her 2023 book, "The Half of It," she called for greater responsibility and empathy from internet users. Now, with her new album "Locket" having been released last month and her career continuing to take off, Madison Beer reminds us that digital fame is not synonymous with peace of mind. Her story highlights an often-minimized reality: behind the impressive numbers and likes, the psychological pressure can be constant.

By sharing her doubts, the artist opens up a broader debate about the role of social media in our lives. Should we stay, despite everything, to maintain our connection with our community? Or should we distance ourselves to preserve our mental health? Through her personal reflections, Madison Beer doesn't offer a definitive answer—but she puts words to a generational unease that extends far beyond her own experience.