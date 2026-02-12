In Paris, Paris Hilton celebrates couture in a touching video

While in Paris, Paris Hilton lent her image to a new fashion campaign that pays homage to French couture and elegance. Through "From Paris with Love," the capital becomes the backdrop for a dialogue between heritage and modernity, under the signature of the House of Karl Lagerfeld.

A new collaboration with the House of Karl Lagerfeld

For the Spring/Summer 2026 season, the Karl Lagerfeld brand presents the second chapter of its collaboration with Paris Hilton. Entitled "From Paris with Love," this fashion campaign continues the partnership already underway between the House and the American entrepreneur. Filmed in Paris, the video adopts a contrasting aesthetic. Black and white, the visual signature associated with the world of Karl Lagerfeld, structures the main silhouettes. Meanwhile, touches of color appear in the secondary lines, bringing a pop and accessible energy.

For the House of Karl Lagerfeld, this collaboration is part of an international visibility strategy. Associating a globally renowned figure with the brand's universe allows it to reach a wider audience while maintaining aesthetic consistency. Since Karl Lagerfeld's passing in 2019, the brand has continued its development, building on his legacy while expanding its collaborations.

Paris, a symbolic setting for a tribute to couture

Choosing Paris as a backdrop is no coincidence. As the world's fashion capital, the city embodies the history and prestige of French couture. The images play with this heritage: Haussmannian architecture, natural light, and an elegant atmosphere create a refined, almost cinematic setting. Far from being a simple promotional exercise, the campaign highlights the idea of a woman who embraces different facets of her identity: independent, modern, and assertive. This vision reflects the evolution of Paris Hilton's public image, now that she is an entrepreneur and an established figure in pop culture.

A celebration of couture in the heart of Paris

Through "From Paris with Love," the House of Karl Lagerfeld presents a declaration of couture and Parisian elegance. The choice of a refined aesthetic, an iconic setting, and a strong media personality constructs a coherent visual narrative. The campaign is not simply a succession of fashion images; it adopts a more intimate tone.

At 44, Paris Hilton appears more assertive, exuding confidence and self-possession. Far removed from the 2000s clichés that marked her early media appearances, she is now firmly established in a dynamic entrepreneurial world, heading up several businesses in fashion, beauty, and entertainment. This personal evolution resonates with the campaign, which celebrates a multifaceted femininity: structured yet free, sophisticated yet approachable.

In summary, in Paris, under the sign of fashion, Paris Hilton celebrates couture in a video that combines elegance and modernity, confirming the central role of the French capital in the global fashion imagination.