Search here...

In Paris, Paris Hilton celebrates couture in a touching video

Tatiana Richard
@parishilton/Instagram

While in Paris, Paris Hilton lent her image to a new fashion campaign that pays homage to French couture and elegance. Through "From Paris with Love," the capital becomes the backdrop for a dialogue between heritage and modernity, under the signature of the House of Karl Lagerfeld.

A new collaboration with the House of Karl Lagerfeld

For the Spring/Summer 2026 season, the Karl Lagerfeld brand presents the second chapter of its collaboration with Paris Hilton. Entitled "From Paris with Love," this fashion campaign continues the partnership already underway between the House and the American entrepreneur. Filmed in Paris, the video adopts a contrasting aesthetic. Black and white, the visual signature associated with the world of Karl Lagerfeld, structures the main silhouettes. Meanwhile, touches of color appear in the secondary lines, bringing a pop and accessible energy.

For the House of Karl Lagerfeld, this collaboration is part of an international visibility strategy. Associating a globally renowned figure with the brand's universe allows it to reach a wider audience while maintaining aesthetic consistency. Since Karl Lagerfeld's passing in 2019, the brand has continued its development, building on his legacy while expanding its collaborations.

Paris, a symbolic setting for a tribute to couture

Choosing Paris as a backdrop is no coincidence. As the world's fashion capital, the city embodies the history and prestige of French couture. The images play with this heritage: Haussmannian architecture, natural light, and an elegant atmosphere create a refined, almost cinematic setting. Far from being a simple promotional exercise, the campaign highlights the idea of a woman who embraces different facets of her identity: independent, modern, and assertive. This vision reflects the evolution of Paris Hilton's public image, now that she is an entrepreneur and an established figure in pop culture.

A celebration of couture in the heart of Paris

Through "From Paris with Love," the House of Karl Lagerfeld presents a declaration of couture and Parisian elegance. The choice of a refined aesthetic, an iconic setting, and a strong media personality constructs a coherent visual narrative. The campaign is not simply a succession of fashion images; it adopts a more intimate tone.

At 44, Paris Hilton appears more assertive, exuding confidence and self-possession. Far removed from the 2000s clichés that marked her early media appearances, she is now firmly established in a dynamic entrepreneurial world, heading up several businesses in fashion, beauty, and entertainment. This personal evolution resonates with the campaign, which celebrates a multifaceted femininity: structured yet free, sophisticated yet approachable.

In summary, in Paris, under the sign of fashion, Paris Hilton celebrates couture in a video that combines elegance and modernity, confirming the central role of the French capital in the global fashion imagination.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
Article précédent
By the sea, Elizabeth Hurley makes a splash in a beachy look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

By the sea, Elizabeth Hurley makes a splash in a beachy look

Elizabeth Hurley, the actress known for the film "Austin Powers," recently shared a photo on Instagram where she...

"A source of pride": Angelina Jolie proudly discusses her scars after her preventative mastectomy

Angelina Jolie recently spoke with great candor about the scars left by her preventative cancer surgery. For the...

Emma Stone reinvents the classic blazer with an ultra-chic touch

Known for her impeccable style choices, Emma Stone has once again proven her mastery of the art of...

"Isn't she ashamed?": This model's ski outfit sparks controversy

In the dead of winter, British adult film model and actress Lily Phillips sparked a social media storm....

At 43, Anne Hathaway opts for elegance with a feathered dress.

Anne Hathaway recently kicked off New York Fashion Week 2026 with a stunningly elegant appearance. The American actress...

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in Paris, wearing a silver dress.

Having kept a low profile for several months, Angelina Jolie made a striking reappearance in Paris at the...

© 2025 The Body Optimist