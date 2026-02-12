"A source of pride": Angelina Jolie proudly discusses her scars after her preventative mastectomy

Angelina Jolie recently spoke with great candor about the scars left by her preventative cancer surgery. For the Cambodian-American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and Goodwill Ambassador, these are not marks of pain or loss, but proof of life, of a deliberate choice, and of a commitment to herself and her children.

A medical decision made public

In 2013, Angelina Jolie revealed that she had opted for surgery to reduce her high risk of developing cancer. A carrier of the BRCA1 gene, she made this decision after losing several family members to the disease. In an opinion piece published in the international press, she explained that she wanted to encourage women to become informed and, if necessary, consider preventative options tailored to their individual circumstances.

"I'm proud of my scars."

Today, Angelina Jolie speaks openly about her scars. In an interview on France Inter, she declared: "I'm proud of my scars. It's a choice I made to stay alive, to be there for my children." She emphasizes that these marks tell a story, that of a personal struggle, but also of female solidarity.

In her latest film, directed by filmmaker Alice Winocour, the character she plays also bears visible scars, echoing her own experience. This parallel between art and life lends her performance a unique power.

An impact that goes beyond cinema

Since publicly announcing her surgery, Angelina Jolie has become a global awareness figure. What has been dubbed the "Angelina effect" has led to a significant increase in requests for genetic testing in several countries. In France, specialized centers recorded a 20% increase in consultations related to hereditary cancer risks in the months following her public statement. Her message? To encourage informed, personalized choices that respect each individual's journey. She emphasizes that "access to screening and care should never depend on where you live or your financial means."

Breaking the silence, giving meaning

Angelina Jolie isn't just talking about preventative medicine, but also about a profoundly transformed relationship with her body. For her, these scars aren't something to hide, but to understand, accept, and even honor. In a world where the representation of women's bodies remains largely governed by norms, she offers a different vision: that of a body lived in, shaped, dignified, and liberated from the gaze of others.

She says she shares these visible marks with "many women she loves," referring to a silent community of women who have also faced difficult decisions. "I am always moved when I see other women share theirs," she confides.

Angelina Jolie asserts that her scars are not weaknesses, but proof of strength. By speaking openly about her journey, she offers a new way of thinking about health, the body, and sisterhood. Her story continues to inspire, not through heroism, but through its authenticity and her commitment to making a difference for all women.