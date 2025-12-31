Beyoncé becomes a billionaire, and breaks a new record in music

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé has become the fifth billionaire musician, following Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. This achievement is built on extraordinary stage performances and a truly exceptional musical catalog.

Record-breaking tours

Her 2025 "Cowboy Carter Tour" has surpassed $400 million in revenue, becoming the highest-grossing tour of the year for a solo artist. The previous year, "Renaissance" had already generated $600 million, cementing Beyoncé as the undisputed queen of the global stage.

A music catalog at the heart of his fortune

The majority of her wealth comes from her complete control over her master recordings and from music royalties. This solid foundation is bolstered by her other ventures, such as her Ivy Park brand and her perfume line. Forbes ranks her among the three highest-paid female musicians in the world.

A Grammy queen, celebrated and influential

With 35 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 2025, Beyoncé boasts the most impressive list of accolades of her generation. Expected to co-chair the Met Gala this May, she embodies a leading figure in music and culture.

A pioneer for female and Black music

The first Black woman to achieve this level of wealth in the music industry, Beyoncé embodies an exemplary success story: absolute artistic control, a sharp strategic vision, and global cultural influence. Her journey proves that combining talent, independence, and ambition allows one to build a lasting empire.

Beyond the financial symbolism, Beyoncé's entry into the exclusive circle of billionaire musicians establishes a new model in the music industry: that of an artist who controls her work, her image, and her destiny. By redefining the rules of global success, she is paving a lasting path for future generations.