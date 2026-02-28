Search here...

Serena Williams shines in a rare video with her daughter, wearing a sweater dress.

Anaëlle G.
@serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams recently shared an Instagram reel showcasing two outfits and a sweet moment with her youngest daughter, Adira River (2 years old). Captioned "Loving this season of motherhood and ME!" , the post celebrates motherhood and effortless style.

A chic beige sweater dress (and more)

The tennis legend first dons a sand-colored V-neck sweater dress, paired with long blonde hair, a dark smoky eye, dramatic lashes, shimmering highlighter, and seemingly bare lips. A sparkling watch, delicate necklace, and diamond earrings complete this casual-chic look.

She follows up with a sky blue crop top styled like a fitted shirt at the waist, high-waisted dark blue jeans, neon salmon pumps and unisex jewelry including a blue ring, keeping the same hairstyle and makeup for an effortless street style.

Adorable moment with Adira

The highlight: Adira appears brushing her teeth before Serena tenderly takes her in her arms and removes the brush with a knowing smile. The simple and authentic scene captures an everyday moment, far from the spotlight and trophies. A mother of two daughters with Alexis Ohanian – Olympia and Adira – Serena Williams embodies a joyful and assertive motherhood, rarely seen on screen. Between laughter, spontaneous gestures, and loving glances, she shows that beyond the sports icon, there is a present, gentle mother, deeply invested in those little moments that make for great memories.

Ultimately, Serena Williams reconciles top-level sport, fashion, and parenthood with inspiring ease. This reel perfectly captures her successful transition to a fulfilling post-tennis life. She remains an absolute icon, celebrated for her authentic family life.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
