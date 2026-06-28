At 52, Penélope Cruz surprises in a pastel blue dress

Julia P.
@penelopecruzoficial / Instagram

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz caused a sensation on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, "The Invite." For the occasion, she traded her usual black dresses for a pastel blue creation. A luminous change of style that did not go unnoticed.

A pastel blue dress

For this evening, Penélope Cruz wore a custom-made dress in a delicate pale blue. This color choice was all the more striking given that the actress most often favors black on the red carpet. This soft, summery hue brought a welcome freshness, perfectly suited to the atmosphere of this premiere. Delicate confetti-like appliqués adorned the neckline and waist, adding a touch of refinement to the overall look. Beyond its color, the dress was distinguished by its meticulous craftsmanship. A pleated panel, with a feathery effect, enveloped the skirt, adding texture and movement to the silhouette.

An appearance alongside Olivia Wilde

This outing was part of the promotion for the film "The Invite." On the red carpet, Penélope Cruz posed alongside her co-star, the Irish-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Olivia Wilde, for a duo that was both elegant and affectionate. It was an opportunity for the two women to share this special moment related to the release of their film, under the watchful eyes of photographers.

In this pastel blue Chanel dress, Penélope Cruz makes a look that is both soft and elegant. By stepping away from her usual black outfits, the actress proves that she still has plenty of surprises in store. Unsurprisingly, this delights her fans, who are charmed by this luminous pastel interlude.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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