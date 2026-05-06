Dressed elegantly, Nicole Kidman and her daughter made a striking appearance.

Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, but this time, she wasn't the only one attracting attention. She arrived with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, who was making her official debut at the highly anticipated event. At 17, the young woman experienced a significant moment on one of the most talked-about red carpets of the year. Alongside her mother, she looked elegant in a lilac dress designed around the theme of blossoming.

Two very different styles

For the 2026 Met Gala, Nicole Kidman wore a red sequined gown, complemented by feather details. A bold choice, perfectly in keeping with the spectacular spirit of the Met Gala. Her daughter, on the other hand, opted for a more romantic silhouette. This contrast between the two outfits was particularly well-received: on one hand, an intense and assertive appearance, on the other, a more understated, yet still striking, first red carpet appearance.

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A welcome appearance

This detail sparked a lot of reactions, as it made the moment simpler and more touching. For many online users, this appearance wasn't just that of a "celebrity's daughter." It also showed a young woman discovering the spotlight while remaining connected to her everyday life. This spontaneity was widely praised, with some seeing it as a form of authenticity that has become rare in events that are often highly structured.

Far from overly elaborate staging, this discreet yet sincere presence allowed the audience to identify with her more easily. Implicitly, this reminds us that behind famous names lie, above all, personal journeys, made up of first experiences and simple moments. It is perhaps precisely this "normality" that resonated with so many people, giving Sunday Rose Kidman's appearance in Urban an almost universal dimension.

With this mother-daughter appearance, Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban made their mark on the 2026 Met Gala. Between chic outfits, complicity and a return to reality, their walk on the red carpet offered one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.