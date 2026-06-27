Pregnant with her second child, Kaley Cuoco shows off her baby bump on the red carpet

A few weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, American actress and executive producer Kaley Cuoco made her first red carpet appearance in Los Angeles. She proudly showed off her baby bump in an elegant black dress.

An elegant black dress

For this outing, Kaley Cuoco opted for a sure thing: a long black dress. Flowing and chic, the dress delicately hugged her pregnant figure, beautifully highlighting her baby bump. The actress paired it with matching pumps and layered, delicate gold necklaces for a touch of sparkle. A casual chic look, both understated and refined, perfectly suited to the occasion. Smiling broadly for the photographers, she placed her hands under her belly in a tender and protective gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

A highly anticipated first appearance

This outing was significant: it marked Kaley Cuoco's first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She was there for the premiere of a new series in Los Angeles, giving her the opportunity to combine professional obligations with celebrating this happy time. Visibly radiant, Kaley Cuoco didn't hide her joy at the prospect of expanding her family.

A second little girl

Earlier this month, Kaley Cuoco and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, revealed they were expecting their second child, a baby girl. The couple, already parents to a daughter, announced the news on Instagram with a picture of a pink heart-shaped cake. "Completing our little family, what a dream come true," the actress wrote, adding that this second pregnancy had been "a little more eventful, but I'm so incredibly grateful."

With this radiant appearance, Kaley Cuoco confirms that she is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy. Between the elegance of a black dress and the obvious joy of a mother-to-be, she made a simple yet touching appearance. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans.