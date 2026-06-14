Dressed in a striped beach outfit, Alix Earle adopts a vintage classic

Fabienne Ba.
@alixearle / Instagram

American influencer Alix Earle is one of the most followed figures of her generation on Instagram. And one of her Instagram carousels, posted from a sun-drenched yacht, has once again confirmed her impeccable sense of style. She's wearing a green and white striped two-piece: a direct reference to the aesthetic of classic European holidays from decades past.

A green and white striped two-piece

In the most talked-about photo on the carousel, Alix Earle appears in a two-piece swimsuit with vertical green and white stripes. The fitted triangular top emphasizes simplicity—few details, few embellishments, just precise tailoring. The color choice is not insignificant. The green used, somewhere between almond and mint, immediately evokes the shades of Italian beach huts—acid green for some, lime green for others. A color deeply rooted in a certain idea of Mediterranean relaxation.

Oversized glasses and a "Riviera" pose

To complement her statement piece, Alix Earle opted for a minimalist approach: a single pair of oversized sunglasses. No jewelry, no sarong, no straw hat. The setting—the yacht's railing, the crystal-clear water in the background, the sunlight reflecting off the deck—was enough to compose the image. Leaning against the railing, her gaze slightly turned toward the horizon, Alix Earle evokes the portraits found in old Italian film magazines from the 1960s.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

A direct reference to European summers of the 1960s

That's precisely the strength of this appearance: it's part of a genuine visual tradition. The green and white striped two-piece isn't just a simple summer garment. It's a vintage classic, popularized on the beaches of Saint-Tropez and Capri in the 1960s by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, and Romy Schneider.

Back then, thin side stripes, triangle cuts, and high waists were the absolute signature of European jet-set summers. Sixty years later, Alix Earle revisits this repertoire with striking fidelity—proof that well-chosen classics transcend decades without aging a day.

With this green and white striped two-piece, Alix Earle once again confirms her role as a lifestyle icon for her generation. And she reminds us that sometimes, a single classic piece is all it takes to define an entire season. A demonstration that is sure to be a hit on European beaches this summer.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
At 37, Nina Dobrev proves that the slip dress is a red carpet classic

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 37, Nina Dobrev proves that the slip dress is a red carpet classic

Bulgarian-Canadian actress and model Nina Dobrev confirms her status as a fashion icon. For the premiere of her...

In a pastel look, Charli D'Amelio captivates with a retro silhouette

American content creator Charli D'Amelio is now much more than a TikTok sensation. With millions of followers across...

In a white crop top, singer Tyla sports a casually elegant look.

South African singer, songwriter, and dancer Tyla continues to establish herself as one of the most followed voices...

In a minimalist look, Katie Holmes attracts all eyes in New York

American actress, director, and producer Katie Holmes has once again proven herself to be one of the most...

A basketball star, she shares a glimpse into her training and colorful looks.

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most followed faces in the WNBA. This season, the American basketball player,...

Ines de Ramon sports white lace, alongside her partner Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon, the director of Anita Ko Jewelry, a high-end jewelry brand, once again confirms her keen...