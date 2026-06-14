Dressed in a striped beach outfit, Alix Earle adopts a vintage classic

American influencer Alix Earle is one of the most followed figures of her generation on Instagram. And one of her Instagram carousels, posted from a sun-drenched yacht, has once again confirmed her impeccable sense of style. She's wearing a green and white striped two-piece: a direct reference to the aesthetic of classic European holidays from decades past.

A green and white striped two-piece

In the most talked-about photo on the carousel, Alix Earle appears in a two-piece swimsuit with vertical green and white stripes. The fitted triangular top emphasizes simplicity—few details, few embellishments, just precise tailoring. The color choice is not insignificant. The green used, somewhere between almond and mint, immediately evokes the shades of Italian beach huts—acid green for some, lime green for others. A color deeply rooted in a certain idea of Mediterranean relaxation.

Oversized glasses and a "Riviera" pose

To complement her statement piece, Alix Earle opted for a minimalist approach: a single pair of oversized sunglasses. No jewelry, no sarong, no straw hat. The setting—the yacht's railing, the crystal-clear water in the background, the sunlight reflecting off the deck—was enough to compose the image. Leaning against the railing, her gaze slightly turned toward the horizon, Alix Earle evokes the portraits found in old Italian film magazines from the 1960s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

A direct reference to European summers of the 1960s

That's precisely the strength of this appearance: it's part of a genuine visual tradition. The green and white striped two-piece isn't just a simple summer garment. It's a vintage classic, popularized on the beaches of Saint-Tropez and Capri in the 1960s by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, and Romy Schneider.

Back then, thin side stripes, triangle cuts, and high waists were the absolute signature of European jet-set summers. Sixty years later, Alix Earle revisits this repertoire with striking fidelity—proof that well-chosen classics transcend decades without aging a day.

With this green and white striped two-piece, Alix Earle once again confirms her role as a lifestyle icon for her generation. And she reminds us that sometimes, a single classic piece is all it takes to define an entire season. A demonstration that is sure to be a hit on European beaches this summer.