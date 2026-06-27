"A Spanish goddess": Rosalía opts for an architectural dress that plays with volumes

Spanish singer Rosalía shared a photo on Instagram in a spectacular architectural gown, playing with volumes and contrasts. Her appearance captivated her followers—some even calling her a "Spanish goddess."

An architectural dress in glacial blue

At the heart of this look was a structured dress in a delicate ice blue. The sculptural design featured a deep neckline accentuated by white laces—some braided, others loose—that cascaded down the front. This graphic detail added depth and movement to the garment. Far from being a simple dress, it was a true fashion creation, conceived as a play of textures and lines.

A masterful interplay of volumes

This dress relied primarily on volume. The hem played on contrast: short in the front, it extended in a long, flowing train at the back. This asymmetry gave the silhouette a theatrical yet ethereal quality. To ground this ethereal ensemble, Rosalía opted for knee-high black boots and styled her hair in a sleek, high bun. A perfect balance of softness and boldness.

Rosalia in her new ig post pic.twitter.com/C4VgdTipaU — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) June 26, 2026

An appearance at Harvard

This post was no ordinary photo. In the caption, Rosalía simply wrote "arrived at Harvard," suggesting that this look was chosen for an appearance at the prestigious American university. A solemn setting, to which Rosalía's elegant, architectural dress brought a touch of modernity and boldness. Unsurprisingly, her followers overwhelmingly praised her appearance, showering it with admiring compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

With this architectural, ice-blue dress, Rosalía made a spectacular yet refined appearance. Playing with volume, contrasts, and graphic details, she proved, once again, her impeccable sense of style. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans—and is sure to inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

