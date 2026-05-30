"Everyone is in love with her": this rising actress fascinates internet users

A new "scream queen" reigns supreme on the internet, and her name is Inde Navarrete. Catapulted to fame by the horror phenomenon "Obsession," the American actress is causing a stir on social media.

"Obsession," the horror phenomenon of the year

Released in American theaters in mid-May, "Obsession" became one of the biggest surprise hits of 2026. Directed by the young filmmaker Curry Barker, the film follows Bear, a music store employee who uses a cursed object called "One Wish Willow" to make his lifelong friend, Nikki, fall madly in love with him. Naturally, the wish turns into a nightmare.

A blend of supernatural horror, psychological tension, and themes of consent, the film garnered critical acclaim with a score exceeding 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Driven almost entirely by word-of-mouth and viral reactions, it grossed nearly $74 million worldwide on a budget of barely $1 million.

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Inde Navarrete, the new "scream queen"

At the heart of this enthusiasm is Inde Navarrete's performance as Nikki. Critics and audiences alike praise her portrayal as "as heartbreaking as it is terrifying." The actress seamlessly shifts between several registers—the "perfect" and frozen wife, the screaming young woman in the throes of collapse, and then the shell emptied of all energy—sometimes within a single scene. Deadline magazine didn't hesitate to crown her a confirmed "scream queen."

Who is Inde Navarrete?

For those just discovering her, Inde Navarrette is far from a newcomer. Born in Tucson, Arizona, she had already made a name for herself playing Sarah Cushing in the series "Superman & Lois" from 2021 to 2024. She also appeared in "13 Reasons Why." For this demanding role in "Obsession," which she admits sometimes frightened her during filming, Navarrette says she drew inspiration from Mia Goth in "Pearl." As for her future, she summed it up simply: if the horror genre wants her, she intends to stay in it for a while.

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Internet users are charmed

It's primarily online that the "Navarrette phenomenon" has exploded. TikTok edits, reaction videos, fan theories: social media is saturated with content praising her. In the comments, the same fervor recurs: "everyone is in love with her" and "she's the new big star." Many are already referring to Inde Navarrette as the "next big horror star."

With "Obsession," Inde Navarrete didn't just steal the show: she conquered the internet. Between critical acclaim and online adoration, she has established herself as the breakout star of 2026 – and undoubtedly marks the beginning of a very promising career.