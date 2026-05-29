Hailey Bieber opts for a stylish and comfortable heel height for summer

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is likely betting on a minimal heel height, which is emerging as the trend for summer 2026.

Hailey Bieber, a fan of heeled flip-flops

In Hailey Bieber's wardrobe, heeled flip-flops clearly hold a special place. The founder of the Rhode brand seems to be a fan of this hybrid shoe, which she wears in all seasons—both winter and summer—and pairs effortlessly with both casual outfits and evening looks. Available in various colors and heel heights, her favorite pairs seem to share an increasingly common trait: ever-lower heels. This preference speaks volumes about the evolution of her shoe tastes.

A minimalist look spotted in Seoul

It was during a recent trip to Seoul that Hailey Bieber confirmed this trend. In a carousel posted on her Instagram account, she appears in an outfit consisting of a lace mesh top, cropped suit trousers, and, most notably, a pair of micro-heeled flip-flops. The height of these flip-flops is so minimal that they almost give the illusion of flat sandals. This choice perfectly illustrates her way of combining elegance and comfort, without the constraints of vertiginous heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

After the kitten heels, an even mini version

High heels can quickly become uncomfortable for everyday wear, especially with the arrival of warmer weather, after several hours of walking. To meet this need for comfort, fashion has gradually reduced heel heights. And it is in this context that a new trend has emerged: the micro-heel.

This trend follows on from another, already well-established one: that of kitten heels. These small heels of less than six centimeters have become essential in recent seasons. The micro-heel offers an even more "discreet" version: at just a few centimeters high—three at most—it provides just the right amount of height, while remaining as comfortable as a flat shoe.

Micro heels: to adopt them… or not, depending on your desires this summer

If you love wearing heels and feel comfortable in them, a micro heel can be a stylish and easy option to incorporate into your summer looks. Like Hailey Bieber, you can wear it with cropped suit trousers to add a sophisticated touch to a structured silhouette. It also works beautifully with a flowing dress or a long skirt, which it complements with lightness, without weighing down the look. For everyday wear, it slips easily under jeans or a summery tailored suit.

However, there's no obligation to wear heels—even low ones—to "be stylish this summer." If you prefer flat sandals, ballet flats, or simply shoes that make you feel really good, that's perfectly fine too. The main idea is to choose what makes you feel comfortable and like yourself.

Hailey Bieber confirms a trend that could well define the summer: goodbye to sky-high heels and sore feet, hello to minimal height. Further proof that chic doesn't have to mean restrictive—and that the founder of Rhode is, once again, ahead of the curve.