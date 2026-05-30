In a historic moment in Hollywood, Miley Cyrus caused a sensation in a sculptural dress.

Léa Michel
Screenshot Miley Cyrus - « Flowers (Official Video) » / YouTube

It's a moment etched in Hollywood history. Honored with her own star on the Walk of Fame, American singer-songwriter, musician, producer and actress Miley Cyrus made a lasting impression in a sculptural dress.

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On May 22, 2026, Miley Cyrus received a major honor: the 2,845th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the music category. She savored this highly symbolic moment, which recognizes a career spanning nearly two decades and her lasting impact on popular culture.

An archive dress with a sculptural effect

For the occasion, Miley Cyrus made a strong fashion choice: a black Atelier Versace dress from the house's archives, a model from the Fall 2015 collection already seen more than ten years ago on the German-American model, presenter and actress Heidi Klum at the amfAR gala.

The close-fitting dress played with transparency, featuring a halter neckline, openwork panels, and spiderweb-like lace work, artfully placed in strategic areas. A sculptural effect, true to Miley Cyrus's rock-chic aesthetic.

Minimalist beauty and moving speech

To let her dress take center stage, Miley Cyrus opted for a minimalist beauty look: sleek blonde hair, smoky eyes, nude lipstick, and understated jewelry. Beyond her style, her speech resonated with the audience. "What makes this star so special is that it represents an accumulation of devotion," she confided, describing the moment as "fierce, fun, and fabulous." She was surrounded by her fiancé Maxx Morando, her mother Tish, and her sister Brandi.

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A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

From Hannah Montana to pop icon

This award indeed crowns an extraordinary journey. Discovered at 13 in the Disney series "Hannah Montana", Miley Cyrus then built a solo music career after the end of the series in 2011. Since then, she has released nine studio albums and won three Grammy Awards.

By receiving her star, Miley Cyrus transformed a career milestone into a true style statement, confirming that she is one of the most "daring" artists of her generation.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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