"My body belongs to me": This model reflects on her relationship with cosmetic surgery

Julia P.
@courtneyastodden / Instagram

By undergoing surgery to "reduce part of her figure," American celebrity Courtney Stodden says she is "taking back control of her body." It's a personal decision, one she connects to a past sadly marked by a marriage when she was only 16.

"My body belongs to me"

According to TMZ , Courtney Stodden underwent breast reduction surgery at surgeon Stuart Linder's office in Beverly Hills. Rather than a complete removal, her implants were replaced with smaller ones. Crucially, the announcement of the procedure coincided with her 15th wedding anniversary, giving it significant symbolic value.

Because beyond aesthetics, it's truly a reclaiming of her body that Courtney Stodden is claiming. "For the first time in my life, my body feels like it belongs to me, instead of belonging to the public that consumed it before I even became a woman," she explained on Instagram . She says she got her first implants at 18, as if to prove to herself that she was a woman—a choice that, at the time, wasn't really hers to make.

The burden of marriage at 16

This public statement is inextricably linked to her life story. In 2011, at just 16 years old, Courtney Stodden married American actor Doug Hutchison, 35 years her senior, a union that rightly sparked outrage. The couple separated in 2018 before divorcing in 2020. Having become a vocal advocate against child marriage, Courtney Stodden now rejects any romanticized view of the issue. "A child marriage is not a love story. It's a child who survives, in full view of everyone, an adult trauma," she stated on Instagram .

The surgery also stems from practical reasons: smaller implants will, according to her, be "healthier for her body," particularly for her back. With her characteristic humor, Courtney Stodden summed up her state of mind: "a smaller torso, more peace." Faced with the few internet users who disapproved of her choice, she reiterated the obvious: it's her body, and her decision alone.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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