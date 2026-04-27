Singer Becky G is causing a sensation with this split and sequined look

Fabienne Ba.
@iambeckyg / Instagram

On April 23, 2026, the Telemundo Center in Miami hosted the Billboard Latin Women in Music gala, and Becky G was one of the most anticipated guests. The Mexican-American singer turned heads in a sparkly, high-slit dress on the pink carpet.

A "pink carpet" under the sign of fashion

The fourth annual Billboard Latin Women in Music gala brought together an exceptional lineup of artists and honorees in Miami:

  • Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía (Woman of the Year),
  • Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ivy Queen
  • Mexican pop-rock singer and songwriter Gloria Trevi
  • Puerto Rican singer Young Miko
  • Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas
  • the Spanish singer and dancer Lola Indigo
  • the lead singer of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, Joy

In this highly anticipated context, Becky G had a doubly important role to play: that of honoree and that of style icon. On the pink carpet, she chose a long dress adorned with a high-cut slit, embellished with sequined details that caught the light with every movement. A look that was both elegant and assertive, true to the image of an artist who isn't afraid to take fashion risks.

On stage in a white dress with a matching scarf

For her performance, Becky G traded her pink carpet look for another equally striking outfit. She took to the stage in a sumptuous, entirely sequined white dress, complete with a matching scarf, to pay tribute to the legendary American singer Selena Quintanilla by performing "Dreaming of You." The first part of her cover was soft and dreamy, before a guitarist injected a powerful rock energy into the second half of the song.

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A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg)

The Global Impact Award, the culmination of the evening

It was her friend and collaborator, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, who presented her with the Global Impact Award, the most important award of the evening for Becky G. In a speech delivered in Spanish and with tears in her eyes, she said: "I love what I do on stage, but for me, it's also what happens when the lights go out - how I engage with my community, how I represent my culture, and how I create space for the next generation."

An artist at the height of her influence

Becky G also graces the cover of Billboard magazine for the occasion and is preparing a new album slated for release in summer 2026. The single "Marathon" already sets the tone: a bold fusion of English and Spanish, blending rap with international Latin pop. A rising star, she proves that style and substance can go hand in hand.

By making numerous high-profile appearances, Becky G has cemented her status as an essential icon of the current Latin music scene. More than just a passing fad, her presence in Miami showcases a complete artist, capable of shining as brightly through her style as through her activism. A triumphant evening that already heralds a 2026 marked by further success.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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