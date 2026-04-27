Singer Becky G is causing a sensation with this split and sequined look

On April 23, 2026, the Telemundo Center in Miami hosted the Billboard Latin Women in Music gala, and Becky G was one of the most anticipated guests. The Mexican-American singer turned heads in a sparkly, high-slit dress on the pink carpet.
A "pink carpet" under the sign of fashion
The fourth annual Billboard Latin Women in Music gala brought together an exceptional lineup of artists and honorees in Miami:
- Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía (Woman of the Year),
- Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ivy Queen
- Mexican pop-rock singer and songwriter Gloria Trevi
- Puerto Rican singer Young Miko
- Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas
- the Spanish singer and dancer Lola Indigo
- the lead singer of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, Joy
In this highly anticipated context, Becky G had a doubly important role to play: that of honoree and that of style icon. On the pink carpet, she chose a long dress adorned with a high-cut slit, embellished with sequined details that caught the light with every movement. A look that was both elegant and assertive, true to the image of an artist who isn't afraid to take fashion risks.
Datails of Becky G ✨ pic.twitter.com/nNtRz00Hks
— Walli G (@beckyordie) April 24, 2026
On stage in a white dress with a matching scarf
For her performance, Becky G traded her pink carpet look for another equally striking outfit. She took to the stage in a sumptuous, entirely sequined white dress, complete with a matching scarf, to pay tribute to the legendary American singer Selena Quintanilla by performing "Dreaming of You." The first part of her cover was soft and dreamy, before a guitarist injected a powerful rock energy into the second half of the song.
View this post on Instagram
The Global Impact Award, the culmination of the evening
It was her friend and collaborator, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, who presented her with the Global Impact Award, the most important award of the evening for Becky G. In a speech delivered in Spanish and with tears in her eyes, she said: "I love what I do on stage, but for me, it's also what happens when the lights go out - how I engage with my community, how I represent my culture, and how I create space for the next generation."
An artist at the height of her influence
Becky G also graces the cover of Billboard magazine for the occasion and is preparing a new album slated for release in summer 2026. The single "Marathon" already sets the tone: a bold fusion of English and Spanish, blending rap with international Latin pop. A rising star, she proves that style and substance can go hand in hand.
By making numerous high-profile appearances, Becky G has cemented her status as an essential icon of the current Latin music scene. More than just a passing fad, her presence in Miami showcases a complete artist, capable of shining as brightly through her style as through her activism. A triumphant evening that already heralds a 2026 marked by further success.