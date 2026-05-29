In a powder blue dress, this American singer lights up the red carpet

Léa Michel
@cocojones / Instagram

American singer and actress Coco Jones lit up the red carpet at the opening night of the 2026 American Black Film Festival at the New World Center in Miami Beach. The "ICU" singer was there to support the presentation of "Strung," a film in which she stars. For the occasion, she opted for a powder blue dress and understated accessories, creating a romantic look.

A powder blue dress

Coco Jones's look was based on a powder-blue dress with a fitted yet airy silhouette, designed by Geyanna Youness. The dress is distinguished by horizontally gathered ribbons and small bows that add rhythm to the overall design, culminating in a mid-length hem. A soft silhouette, perfectly in keeping with Coco Jones's style.

Delicate silver sandals

For footwear, Coco Jones opted for minimalist silver heeled sandals. The style features a thin strap across the front, a modern pointed toe, and an ankle strap secured by a silver buckle. Crafted from metallic leather, these sandals rest on a stiletto heel of approximately ten centimeters, which elongates the legs.

A regular on the red carpet

Coco Jones has a particular fondness for strappy sandals when she goes out. She recently wore a brown satin pair to the 2026 Met Gala, as well as a pink pair by Flor de Maria Elva at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards. These choices confirm her preference for understated and structured footwear.

"Strung", at the heart of the evening

This appearance coincided with the launch of "Strung," a psychological thriller directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Tyler Perry and Jason Blum. The film follows a talented violinist hired as a music teacher for the daughter of an influential yet enigmatic family, before disturbing secrets resurface. Coco Jones stars alongside American singer Chloe Bailey and British actor Lucien Laviscount. Presented as the festival's opening film, it will be available on Peacock from June 26.

By pairing a powder blue dress with sleek silver sandals, Coco Jones created a balanced look, where the soft hues complemented the understated accessories. True to her style, she confirmed her ease on the red carpet, while simultaneously juggling a music career and film projects.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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