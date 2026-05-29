"Being too thin is not healthy": Sharon Stone delivers a thought-provoking message

American actress and film producer Sharon Stone rejects the dictates of thinness and "eternal youth." In a candid interview, she shares her views on the body and age—with a frankness that has sparked debate on social media.

Sharon Stone rejects the pressure to be thin

After a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone opened up in the pages of Vogue magazine with rare candor. From her Beverly Hills home, the unforgettable Catherine Tramell from "Basic Instinct" reflects on how she cares for her body and mind. Far from offering "miracle weight-loss solutions," she shares a philosophy of life built up over the years. And it is particularly in addressing the pressure to be thin that Sharon Stone's message resonates so powerfully.

While weight-loss treatments are gaining popularity in Hollywood, she doesn't mince words. "Sorry, but being underweight isn't good, it's not healthy," she states bluntly. She, who says she grew up in an industry where she was never told she was "fine the way she was," now champions happy, vibrant figures: those of a fulfilled woman who enjoys life and readily shares a good meal. A message that runs counter to the prevailing pressures.

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An approach that unites the body and mind

Reducing one's lifestyle to purely physical well-being would be to miss the point entirely. For Sharon Stone, body and mind are inseparable. The actress reads Buddhist texts, meditates in motion, and combines yoga, breathing exercises, and choreography according to her mood. This holistic approach, where mental well-being is as important as physical fitness, illustrates a concept of self-care that goes far beyond mere appearance. It's a vision that prioritizes inner balance over aesthetic performance.

His perspective on wrinkles and surgery

The quest for "eternal youth" also holds no appeal for her. Rather than endless cosmetic procedures, Sharon Stone encourages each woman to engage in genuine self-reflection. "Why am I at war with myself? Is it something I can surgically fix, or something I need to examine intimately?" she summarizes. This approach reframes the relationship with age as a matter of self-acceptance, far removed from the pressure for perfection so prevalent in the film industry.

A survivor who never stopped creating

In 2001, at the age of 43, a severe stroke sidelined her from film sets for years—in an industry that rarely forgives absences, especially for women. Sharon Stone, however, never stopped creating, now dividing her time between film, writing, and painting, a discipline for which she is now receiving critical acclaim. Her driving force remains undiminished: to work, no matter what. And when she recalls that now-iconic photograph, her arm raised on the Cannes red carpet a few months after her stroke, only one word comes to mind with emotion: survivor.

Sharon Stone thus offers a true philosophy of self-acceptance, a counterpoint to the dictates of thinness and "eternal youth." By championing "full, vibrant bodies," by uniting the physical and the mental, she reminds us that taking care of ourselves doesn't mean waging war on ourselves. A precious message, delivered by a woman who defines herself, first and foremost, as a survivor.