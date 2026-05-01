At 52, Heidi Klum wears a beach outfit that foreshadows the 2026 trend.

Tatiana Richard
@heidiklum / Instagram

German-American model, TV presenter, and actress Heidi Klum didn't need a spectacular setting to capture attention. Facing the sea, in a gradient red two-piece swimsuit, she shot campaign images this week that hint at what summer 2026 will look like.

A gradient red as the centerpiece

The two-piece swimsuit worn by Heidi Klum plays on a gradient of red, brown, and orange—a warm, sunny palette that's emerging as one of the season's key trends. With soft waves in her hair, a golden, luminous complexion, nude lips, and sun-kissed cheeks, there are no superfluous accessories. Heidi Klum lets the swimsuit and natural light do all the work. It's precisely this restraint that makes the look so powerful: when everything is perfectly coordinated without appearing so, the result is immediate.

The gradient trend, the key piece for the seaside in 2026

The gradient two-piece swimsuit has emerged this season as one of the most copied beachwear looks. After years of solid colors and graphic prints dominating, blended shades—from red to brown, coral to nude, blue to turquoise—are taking center stage. It's a sunset effect worn directly on the skin, working just as well in the countryside (for Calzedonia) as in real life.

In short, Heidi Klum continues to be one of the most sought-after personalities for summer campaigns. This isn't her first foray into this type of beach shoot—and in her own words shared in her Instagram stories, this project with Calzedonia is among her favorites, for the freedom it gives her to embody the image rather than simply wear it. A nuance that's evident in every shot.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
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