Shakira transforms Copacabana beach into a giant stage

On May 2, 2026, Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro became the world's largest concert venue. Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira drew 2 million people to a free show that will go down in the annals of live music history.

A swarm of drones to open the night

Before a single note was even played, a drone show above the crowd formed the silhouette of a wolf—a direct reference to her song "She Wolf"—while Shakira greeted the audience in Portuguese, declaring her love for Brazil. Taking the stage dressed in the Brazilian national colors shortly after 11 p.m., she exclaimed, "Brazil, I love you! It's magical to think that here we are, millions of souls together, ready to sing, dance, and be moved."

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Nearly 30 songs in three hours

Shakira opened with "La Fuerte," the lead single from her 2024 album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," before launching into a set of nearly 30 songs punctuated by video interludes and ten costume changes. The setlist included "Hips Don't Lie," "La Tortura," "Waka Waka," "TQG," "Chantaje," "La Bicicleta," and "Whenever, Wherever"—a journey through more than twenty years of her career that kept the crowd energized from beginning to end.

Surprise Brazilian guests

The evening featured distinguished guests: Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta for a funk duet, and Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia, whose presence on stage sparked a collective emotion in the crowd. These appearances testified to the deep connection between Shakira and Brazil, a country she has frequented since she was 18.

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"I was 18 years old and I dreamed of singing for you."

During the concert, Shakira took the time to speak directly to the crowd, recalling her first time in Brazil: "I arrived here when I was 18, dreaming of singing for you. And now look at this. Life is magic." She also delivered a message of resilience to the women in the audience: "Every time a woman falls, she gets up a little wiser than before" —a statement that sparked a wave of emotion among the 2 million spectators.

A record in keeping with a tradition

The concert is part of the Todo Mundo no Rio festival, an initiative by the city of Rio that offers free international concerts on Copacabana beach. Madonna launched the tradition in 2024 in front of 1.6 million people, and Lady Gaga followed in 2025 with 2.1 million spectators. Rio's mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, officially announced the record on X (formerly Twitter): "The she-wolf has made history in Rio."

A tour already in the record books

With over 90 million records sold, four Grammy Awards, and fifteen Latin Grammy Awards, Shakira enjoys unparalleled popularity in Brazil, where she has been performing for decades. Her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" tour had already earned a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist. The Copacabana concert capped a series of historic dates—following a free show in front of 400,000 people at Mexico City's Zócalo earlier in the year.

Two million people, a swarm of drones, three hours of music, and a message of love for Brazil – Shakira transformed Copacabana into much more than just a beach. A giant stage, a collective moment, and an evening that those who witnessed it will remember for a long time.