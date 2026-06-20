"She looks like a clown": Doja Cat's makeup sparks mixed reactions

American rapper Doja Cat has never liked to follow the crowd, and she proved it again. At a recent concert in Paris, she sported makeup that immediately sparked reactions. Her look divided opinions, ranging from admiration to perplexity: while many saw it as "artistic daring," others exclaimed, "She looks like a clown!"

Makeup that defies the rules

Doja Cat has taken a completely different approach from the polished aesthetic of pop stars. At the heart of her look is a deliberately bold red lip. This was complemented by XXL eyelashes, sharp eyeliner, ultra-thin eyebrows, and a saturated pink blush applied in broad, circular strokes on her cheekbones.

Doja Cat fully embraces this aesthetic. In a recent interview with ELLE UK, she confessed her penchant for cartoonish lips and bold lipstick. She cited Amanda Lepore, an iconic transgender figure in New York nightlife and a muse of performance art, as one of her inspirations. Her Parisian makeup thus appears as an homage to the icons who have made metamorphosis and excess a distinct artistic language.

Mixed reactions

Opinions were divided on social media. On one side, fans praised "a bold and creative approach." On the other, some internet users, disconcerted by the "smeared" lipstick, judged the result "too excessive" and saw it primarily as "clown makeup." It's worth remembering that we don't judge a woman's body or appearance —or anyone's—and that being a public figure doesn't open the door to judging someone's looks: everyone is free to dress and wear makeup as they wish.

With this makeup look, Doja Cat confirms her status as an elusive artist who prefers to question conventions rather than follow them. One thing is certain: her Parisian look has, once again, generated a lot of buzz. Proof that, for Doja Cat, the face is first and foremost a playground and a means of expression.

