Ana de Armas revisits the leather dress with an unexpected detail

Fabienne Ba.
@ana_d_armas / Instagram

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas and fine jewelry had already proven their stylistic match. With the "Mythica" campaign, they reach a new level – and a black leather dress serves as the backdrop for one of the collection's most remarkable pieces.

The "Mythica" campaign: between mystery and transformation

This new high jewelry campaign is aptly named. "Mythica" evokes a world of transformation and mystery, presenting the woman who wears it as a figure writing her own story. Ana de Armas is the perfect embodiment of this: an actress whose international career—from Cuba to Hollywood—speaks of constant reinvention. The visuals play on clean lines, luminous stones, and a bold modernity, far removed from the "dusty" aesthetic that high jewelry sometimes carries with it.

The leather dress: the unexpected showcase

The dress, with its plunging neckline held up by thin straps, is both structured and minimalist—making it the perfect backdrop for the jewelry to truly shine. The leather adds a tension, an almost rock-and-roll modernity, that contrasts sharply with the usual preciousness of jewelry campaigns. It is precisely this juxtaposition that makes Ana de Armas's images so powerful.

The waterfall necklace, the centerpiece of the collection

It's the jewel that commands all the attention. A cascading necklace set with aquamarines and cat's-eye topaz, its structure reinterpreting an iconic Louis Vuitton motif in fluid, ribbon-like forms. On Ana de Armas's neck, the piece finds its ideal setting: a neckline that allows it to stand out without overwhelming her, luminous skin that reveals its nuances. The dark background visuals, which isolate the necklace to emphasize its artisanal precision, complete a perfectly executed visual display.

A beauty look that balances the strength of the outfit

To avoid competing with the dress or the jewelry, the beauty approach was one of softness: gentle waves, a natural and luminous makeup that allows the structure of the look—leather, metal, stones—to speak for itself. The balance between the "hardness" of the leather and the delicacy of the jewelry is also reflected in the way Ana de Armas's hair and makeup were styled.

Ana de Armas, an essential figure in fashion campaigns

A muse for several years, the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas continues to embody this world with rare consistency. For "Mythica," she doesn't simply wear jewelry—she inhabits it. The comments under the images immediately confirmed this: "absolutely beautiful," "the most beautiful," an avalanche of reactions that testify to the immediate impact of these images.

A black leather dress, an aquamarine necklace, and Ana de Armas: the perfect equation for a jewelry campaign. The unexpected detail? The leather itself, this choice of material that transforms a "classic" exercise into something decidedly more chic.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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