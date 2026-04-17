Actress Anne Hathaway causes a sensation in New York in a "daring" dress

Anaëlle G.
Screen du film « Un jour » (One Day)

Anne Hathaway made a striking return to the heart of New York Fashion Week, where she established herself as both an actress and a style icon. At a major event, the star of "The Devil Wears Prada" appeared in a sophisticated black dress, combining a figure-hugging silhouette, a low back, and lace trim. The ensemble was enhanced by a long feather boa and a decidedly dramatic look.

A high-fashion silhouette on the front row

The Ralph Lauren dress, part of the house's fall/winter collection, featured a fitted silhouette, a high, closed neckline, and a long, flowing skirt accentuated by structured black lace. The rich, slightly sheer fabric offered a glimpse of the black fabric beneath, enhancing the sensual effect and transforming Anne Hathaway's outfit into a true fashion show piece.

A very elaborate interplay of layers

Anne Hathaway added a long feather boa, draped over her shoulders, to this striking piece, reminiscent of the theatrical elegance of Hollywood's haute couture era. The look was completed with oversized sunglasses, black boots, and a sleek hairstyle, creating a sharp contrast between the movement of the feathers, the rigid silhouette, and the minimalist simplicity of her face.

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A modernized diva image

With this appearance, American actress Anne Hathaway played the "diva" card, while maintaining a very contemporary look. The choice of Ralph Lauren, a quintessentially American brand, also alluded to her role as a fashion icon, somewhere between the Andy Sachs of yesteryear and a powerful woman firmly in control of her aesthetic.

The images from that evening, widely circulated in the celebrity and fashion press, showed Anne Hathaway surrounded by flashing cameras, scrutinized from all sides, reinforcing the idea that her choice of clothing has now become an event in itself. With this dress, she proved once again that fashion, for her, is not merely a promotional tool, but a true language, precise and assertive, expressed as effectively on a red carpet as on the streets of New York.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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