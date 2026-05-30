Singer Madison Beer causes a sensation in a vintage green velvet corset

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer continues to make a splash on her tour. In Barcelona, she set the stage ablaze in a stunning green corset that sparked reactions from her fans on social media.

Madison Beer sets the Barcelona stage on fire

While in Barcelona as part of her "Locket Tour," Madison Beer delivered a highly acclaimed performance. She shared a carousel on Instagram titled "One Week of the Locket Tour," showcasing her outfits, fan reactions, and the atmosphere of her concerts. While each of her looks made an impact, it was a green piece, worn for the concert finale, that particularly caught everyone's attention.

A popular green fringed corset

For her grand finale, Madison Beer opted for a strapless green corset bodysuit finished with fringe. A color that was both vibrant and sophisticated, which captivated her fans. She wore her long hair loose and opted for a soft, natural makeup look. A subtle balance between sophistication and rock energy, true to her flair for the dramatic.

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A vintage aesthetic dear to Madison Beer

This choice fits perfectly within the easily recognizable world of her "Locket" era, which draws on a vintage, almost Victorian aesthetic, where lockets hold symbolic significance. Madison Beer, who enjoys blending romantic pieces, corsets, and retro touches, has often expressed her fondness for clothes "that have already had a life." This fashion sensibility is evident in each of her stage outfits, from lace and bows to corseted silhouettes.

The fans were won over.

The publication of her outfit sparked a flood of admiring reactions. Compliments poured in under her photos: many internet users described her as "magnificent," while others saw her as "an angel." This only confirms her status as a fashion icon, whose every appearance on stage becomes a true style statement.

With this green corset worn to close her Barcelona concert, Madison Beer created one of the standout looks of her "Locket Tour." Blending bold color with vintage refinement, she proved once again that she has mastered the art of transforming the stage into a veritable catwalk.