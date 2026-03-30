Following her hair loss, Vanessa Hudgens shares the reality of postpartum

Anaëlle G.
@vanessahudgens / Instagram

American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a candid glimpse into her postpartum experience, addressing a topic that's still rarely discussed: hair loss after giving birth. In a video posted to her social media story, the new mom shows shorter strands of hair around her face. The caption humorously reads: "Oh, new bangs? Nope, I'm just postpartum."

A sincere account of the changes after pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens' simple message sparked numerous reactions, with many women recognizing themselves in this common but sometimes difficult physical change. Postpartum hair loss, often linked to hormonal fluctuations after pregnancy, affects a large number of mothers in the months following childbirth.

A common reality, but still taboo.

Vanessa Hudgens had already addressed this topic after the birth of her first child in 2024 in an interview with ELLE , admitting that the experience had been "destabilizing." Like many women, she discovered that the body can take time to regain its hormonal balance after pregnancy.

According to medical sources, postpartum hair loss is usually temporary and most often occurs between two and four months after childbirth. It is explained by the drop in estrogen levels, hormones that normally prolong the hair growth phase during pregnancy. By sharing her experience, the actress is helping to normalize these physical changes, which are often underrepresented in the media or on social networks.

Deconstructing expectations surrounding motherhood

Beyond the aesthetic aspect, this account highlights the pressure that can surround the image of motherhood. Between fatigue, physical recovery, and hormonal changes, the postpartum period is a significant time of adjustment.

Vanessa Hudgens also spoke to E! News about the challenges of balancing personal life and parenthood, emphasizing that every motherhood experience is unique. Her testimony contributes to a broader conversation aimed at raising awareness about the realities of postpartum and encouraging more honest portrayals of this period. By addressing these topics openly, some public figures are helping to reduce the sense of isolation that many new mothers may feel.

Vanessa Hudgens' public statement illustrates a gradual shift in the discourse surrounding motherhood. By sharing a common but little-publicized experience, she helps to break down certain taboos related to the postpartum period. These accounts underscore the importance of reliable information and appropriate support for women during this stage of life.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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