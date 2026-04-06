Between coppery curls and a pixie cut, Kylie Jenner sports a striking vintage look

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a dramatic hair transformation featuring copper curls and a modern take on the pixie cut. This style change was part of a photoshoot for issue 23 of Puss Puss Magazine , where the entrepreneur embraced a vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Accustomed to experimenting with different hair colors and lengths, Kylie Jenner offers here a retro interpretation blending textured looks and bold shades.

Copper curls with a distinctly retro style

The main look revolves around a copper wig with glossy curls that adds a luminous dimension to the overall effect. This warm hue contrasts with the more neutral palettes of the shoot, creating a striking visual impact. The makeup completes this transformation with an intense smoky eye and a bold line of eyeliner, reinforcing the vintage inspiration of the styling. The overall effect evokes certain aesthetic references from the early 20th century, revisited with a contemporary approach.

Kylie Jenner for Puss Puss Magazine (Issue 23) photographed by Kat Irlin, styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Rose Grandquist. pic.twitter.com/Bb8MlpRVOv — linda (@itgirlbackup) April 2, 2026

This hairstyle choice highlights the desire to play with classic codes while maintaining a modern signature.

A pixie cut revisited with a touch of color

In other images from the shoot, Kylie Jenner sports a very short pixie cut, accented with pink highlights. This variation adds another dimension to the series of photos, illustrating the diversity of styles explored. The pixie cut, often associated with a bold look, contrasts with the more voluminous copper curls. This contrast helps to reinforce the visual identity of the shoot.

Kylie Jenner for Puss Puss magazine pic.twitter.com/0hIXsETO9c — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) April 3, 2026

Accessories and silhouettes complement this retro aesthetic, with pieces inspired by vintage fashion.

A much-discussed hair transformation

Internet users quickly reacted to the images, praising Kylie Jenner's ability to reinvent herself through varied hairstyles. Comments particularly highlighted the originality of the copper color and the visual effect of the pixie cut.

Known for her numerous beauty transformations, the entrepreneur confirms her interest in stylistic experimentation. Each new look attracts attention and helps to fuel trends.

A vintage aesthetic that is still present in fashion

Vintage style continues to influence many contemporary creations. Hairstyles inspired by past eras are regularly revisited with modern techniques. With this photoshoot, Kylie Jenner illustrates how retro references can be adapted to create current looks. She offers a hair transformation that reinterprets vintage codes with a modern twist.

This shoot confirms the continued interest in retro styles, while highlighting the entrepreneur's ability to explore different visual identities.