"Stiff person syndrome": what is the illness that singer Céline Dion suffers from?

After several years marked by health problems, Céline Dion has announced her return to the stage this fall. The Quebec singer is scheduled to perform at the Paris La Défense Arena for a series of ten concerts between September 12 and October 14. This highly anticipated comeback comes as the artist is suffering from stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that severely affects mobility and the ability to perform on stage. The announcement, made on March 30, her birthday, garnered significant media attention and helped raise awareness of this still relatively unknown condition.

A rare neurological disease

Stiff-person syndrome, also known as Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a disorder affecting the central nervous system. It causes progressive muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can occur unpredictably.

This condition remains rare. Estimates vary, but it is thought to affect only a few people out of tens or hundreds of thousands. It affects women more often and most frequently appears in adulthood, generally between the ages of 30 and 50.

The origin of the syndrome is not fully identified. Researchers favor the hypothesis of an autoimmune disease, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks certain cells in the body, disrupting normal muscle function.

Symptoms that complicate daily life

The main symptom is progressive muscle stiffness, particularly in the trunk and limbs. This stiffness can make movement more difficult and affect independence.

Patients may also experience sudden, painful muscle spasms. These contractions can be triggered by various factors, such as unexpected noises, physical contact, or intense emotions. In the most severe cases, the condition can significantly limit the ability to walk or perform certain daily tasks.

The progression varies from person to person. Some patients retain relative mobility while others experience a progressive worsening of symptoms.

An incurable disease, but treatments exist to relieve the symptoms.

There is no cure for stiff-person syndrome. However, appropriate management can reduce the severity of symptoms and improve quality of life.

Treatment typically involves medication to reduce muscle spasms. Complementary approaches, such as physiotherapy or adapted physical activity, can also help maintain mobility. Early diagnosis often allows for better management of the condition and can limit its impact on daily life.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can significantly impact mobility and independence. The announcement of Céline Dion's return to the stage in Paris has brought this still little-known condition into the spotlight. Despite the lack of a cure, appropriate care can better manage symptoms and preserve patients' quality of life.