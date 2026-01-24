Search here...

"Magnificent": at 61, this famous Brazilian model is captivating on the beach

Photographed with a golden tan and a genuine smile by the pool, Cristina Cordula proves that you can feel good in your own skin at any age – if anyone still doubted it. The Brazilian television presenter and image consultant, now a French citizen, embodies a serene elegance, a genuine joie de vivre, far removed from the dictates that would assign women's bodies an expiration date.

Social media conquered

Cristina Cordula recently shared a series of photos on Instagram captioned "Back to 2016," showing her at the beach and at work on the then-popular M6 show "Nouveau look pour une nouvelle vie" (New Look for a New Life). The photos have generated a flood of reactions: "Magnificent," "Natural beauty," "You haven't changed!" "Total inspiration." Internet users are praising this woman who makes no apologies for her age or her public profile, and who fully embraces her appearance without trying to hide it.

A defiant gesture against prevailing ageism

By choosing to appear this way, Cristina Cordula challenges the idea that one must be discreet or hide away after a certain age. Her image becomes a powerful gesture, a silent message to all women: we can continue to love ourselves, express ourselves, and show ourselves, without conforming to the dictates of eternal youth. For many, it's proof that we can reclaim spaces we thought no longer belonged to us. It's not the body that's disturbing, but rather the gaze shaped by unrealistic standards.

Ultimately, what shines through in Cristina Cordula's photos is not just appearance, but experience: the years lived, the trials overcome, the choices made. She reminds us that true modernity, in 2026, means allowing women to live with their bodies freely—at 20, 40, or 61 years old.

"She hasn't changed": At 44, Jessica Alba shares old photos

