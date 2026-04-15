"More than 50,000 euros?": The cost of this influencer's cosmetic surgeries shocks internet users

A video posted by influencer @vulporiaa sparked numerous reactions after she discussed the cost of her cosmetic surgery procedures. Many internet users commented on the amount she mentioned, which was over 50,000 euros.

A video that is generating numerous reactions

In a post featuring reality TV star Patrick Fuhrer, influencer @vulporiaa invites internet users to guess the total cost of her cosmetic surgeries. The video, captioned "I'll let you guess," quickly generated numerous comments. Some users offered estimates exceeding 50,000, illustrating the curiosity surrounding the cost of cosmetic procedures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7 (@vulporiaa)

A trend amplified by social media

More and more content creators are choosing to publicly discuss their experiences with cosmetic surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , demand for certain cosmetic procedures has increased in recent years, particularly under the influence of social media.

Social media platforms do indeed help to make visible personal experiences that were previously less shared publicly. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, exposure to content related to appearance can influence body image perception.

The video posted by influencer @vulporiaa ultimately illustrates how social media contributes to the trivialization and staging of cosmetic surgery, while simultaneously fueling internet users' curiosity—even fascination—with these sometimes costly transformations. Beyond the financial aspect, it is primarily the visibility of these practices and their gradual normalization in online content that raises questions, highlighting the interplay between individual freedom, the influence of digital trends, and evolving beauty standards.