"More than 50,000 euros?": The cost of this influencer's cosmetic surgeries shocks internet users

Tatiana Richard
@vulporiaa / Instagram

A video posted by influencer @vulporiaa sparked numerous reactions after she discussed the cost of her cosmetic surgery procedures. Many internet users commented on the amount she mentioned, which was over 50,000 euros.

A video that is generating numerous reactions

In a post featuring reality TV star Patrick Fuhrer, influencer @vulporiaa invites internet users to guess the total cost of her cosmetic surgeries. The video, captioned "I'll let you guess," quickly generated numerous comments. Some users offered estimates exceeding 50,000, illustrating the curiosity surrounding the cost of cosmetic procedures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 7 (@vulporiaa)

A trend amplified by social media

More and more content creators are choosing to publicly discuss their experiences with cosmetic surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , demand for certain cosmetic procedures has increased in recent years, particularly under the influence of social media.

Social media platforms do indeed help to make visible personal experiences that were previously less shared publicly. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, exposure to content related to appearance can influence body image perception.

The video posted by influencer @vulporiaa ultimately illustrates how social media contributes to the trivialization and staging of cosmetic surgery, while simultaneously fueling internet users' curiosity—even fascination—with these sometimes costly transformations. Beyond the financial aspect, it is primarily the visibility of these practices and their gradual normalization in online content that raises questions, highlighting the interplay between individual freedom, the influence of digital trends, and evolving beauty standards.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
Article précédent
"Not an outfit for the cold": This American model poses in the snow and sparks reactions
Article suivant
Euphoria season 3: Actress Sydney Sweeney brings Cassie back to life in a look that's already generating a lot of buzz.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Hailey Bieber is betting on these flashy colors that are set to be trends in 2026

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber made a splash at the Coachella 2026 festival. Dressed in a short...

Euphoria season 3: Actress Sydney Sweeney brings Cassie back to life in a look that's already generating a lot of buzz.

With new images unveiled around season 3 of the series "Euphoria", American actress Sydney Sweeney puts her character...

"Not an outfit for the cold": This American model poses in the snow and sparks reactions

American model and television personality Brooks Claire Nader (@brooksnader) recently sparked a lot of reactions after posting photos...

"We were put down": Actress Scarlett Johansson looks back on her beginnings in show business

Danish-American actress, director, screenwriter, and film producer Scarlett Johansson recently spoke about her early years in the film...

At Coachella, model Heidi Klum hid under a surprising disguise

German-American model, TV host, and actress Heidi Klum surprised everyone at Coachella 2026 by revealing that she attended...

Drew Barrymore speaks emotionally about the psychological impact of her two cesarean sections

American actress, producer, author, director, television host, and businesswoman Drew Barrymore shared a personal account of the emotional...