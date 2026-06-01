"It doesn't suit her": Rachel Zegler's red carpet look divides internet users

American actress and singer Rachel Zegler made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, held at the United Theater in Los Angeles. For this ceremony celebrating cultural highlights, she opted for a graphic black and white ensemble. This choice was met with mixed reactions on social media.

A striking look and an "old Hollywood" style makeover.

Rachel Zegler wore a white skirt, the centerpiece of the outfit, paired with a black knit top. This cropped top, with its wide straps and structured neckline, added a minimalist touch, while the skirt gave the ensemble its dimension and red-carpet appeal. For her hairstyle, the actress opted for timeless elegance: sleek, shiny brown hair, parted to the side and swept over one shoulder, in an "old Hollywood" style.

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Opinions are divided.

In the comments, some internet users praised the elegance of the black and white combination and the refinement of the hairstyle, judging the result "chic and polished." Others, however, felt that this style didn't suit Rachel Zegler as well, summarizing their opinion with messages like "it doesn't suit her."

Let's remember that tastes in fashion remain subjective and that it's unacceptable to judge or denigrate the physical appearance of women—or anyone else for that matter. Everyone is free to dress as they please, without having to endure inappropriate comments about their body or appearance. Rachel Zegler's fame doesn't justify criticism made from behind a screen.

Between fans of this minimalist aesthetic and less convinced internet users, Rachel Zegler's look has sparked contrasting reactions. As always, fashion preferences remain a matter of personal taste—without justifying comments on the appearance or physique of those involved.