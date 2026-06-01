On a boat, singer Zara Larsson revives a colorful hair trend

Swedish singer Zara Larsson confirms her status as a beauty icon. In a series of photos shared on her Instagram account, including a cover image of her on a boat, she brought back into the spotlight a vibrant hair trend: thin neon streaks woven into blonde hair. This signature look is already inspiring her millions of followers.

Neon streaks in blonde hair

The most striking detail in this photo: fine colored strands in shades of bright pink, yellow, and orange, interwoven with long, naturally blonde hair that's slightly damp, as if just after a swim. A far cry from classic highlights, these neon strands add a playful, summery touch. The technique, which involves adding temporary colored extensions or threads, is appealing because of its simplicity: it can be applied and removed without affecting the natural hair color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

A trend already adopted by the singer

These colorful streaks are nothing new for Zara Larsson. For several months now, she's been experimenting with her hair: custom pink extensions, glittery strands, colorful clips… all nods to a pop aesthetic reminiscent of festivals and the fashion of the 2000s, which is currently making a comeback. In this new photo, Zara Larsson pairs her streaks with matching accessories, such as neon beaded bracelets and a shell necklace, for a cohesive look down to the smallest detail.

An artist on the rise

Beyond its style, this publication comes at a particularly successful time for Zara Larsson. Discovered at a very young age, she released her fifth album, "Midnight Sun," to critical acclaim, and earned her first Grammy Award nomination in 2026 for Best Dance/Pop Performance. She is supporting the album with an international tour. Her Instagram account, followed by millions, has become an extension of this colorful and vibrant world.

With her neon highlights, Zara Larsson confirms an easy-to-adopt hair trend that's perfect for the warmer months. Blending a nod to the 2000s with a festival vibe, she transforms a simple boat trip into a source of beauty inspiration. Just the thing to make you want to add a few touches of color to your own hair as summer approaches.